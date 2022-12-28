AGL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
Encashment deadline for withdrawn prize bonds extended

Published 28 Dec, 2022
KARACHI: The federal government has announced its decision to extend the last date for encashment of withdrawn prize bonds.

The government has given another opportunity to the public to get the withdrawn prize bonds of Rs7500, 15,000, 25,000 and Rs40,000 redeemed/ encashed by June 30, 2023.

Earlier, the government had fixed deadline of June 30, 2022, for redemption/ encashment of these prize bonds; however, considering that some of the prize bond holders could not get their bonds redeemed a final opportunity has been given for encashment of prize bonds till 30th June 2023.

The investors of aforesaid prize bonds have several options of encashment or exchange.

Investors can avail encashment at face value or conversion to Premium Prize Bonds of Rs. 25,000 and/ or Rs. 40,000 (Registered). Replacement with Special Savings Certificates (SSC) or Defense Savings Certificates (DSC) is also allowed to investors.

The prize bonds can be redeemed from SBP Banking Services Corporation office and branches of commercial banks across the country till 30th June 2023. The SBP has issued necessary instructions to commercial banks to accept requests from general public for encashment or exchange of the prize bonds till the extended date.

The general public holding these bonds is encouraged to avail this final opportunity and get their holdings redeemed before 30th June 2023. These prize bonds shall not be en-cashable or exchangeable after the expiry of the extended deadline, thereby rendering them worthless.

