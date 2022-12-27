AGL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
ANL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
AVN 67.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.6%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.89%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.76%)
EFERT 76.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.49%)
EPCL 43.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
FNEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
GGGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
GGL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.02%)
LOTCHEM 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.02%)
MLCF 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.18%)
OGDC 75.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.25%)
PAEL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.81%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.91%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TPLP 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.3%)
TREET 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
TRG 113.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.37%)
UNITY 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.33%)
WAVES 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 3,922 Decreased By -45.9 (-1.16%)
BR30 13,916 Decreased By -233.8 (-1.65%)
KSE100 39,803 Decreased By -352.3 (-0.88%)
KSE30 14,676 Decreased By -102.2 (-0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asset classes and their performance in Pakistan: all that glittered in 2022 was gold

  • USD-denominated Naya Pakistan Certificates and US dollar were placed second and third, respectively
Ali Ahmed Published December 27, 2022 Updated December 27, 2022 05:29pm
Follow us

Gold was the top-performing asset class in 2022 with a return exceeding 40% (according to the Karachi Sarafa market) as a depreciating rupee helped the precious metal gain in value in Pakistan.

Unofficial estimates would put the yearly return even higher, as some markets quoted the local price of gold at least 6-7% more than the Karachi Sarafa rates.

However, if one were to follow what qualify as 'official' rates of gold in Pakistan, the return would be 41%, according to brokerage house Topline Securities.

Meanwhile, in terms of other top-performing assets, US-Dollar denominated Naya Pakistan Certificate (NPCs) and the US Dollar itself were second and third, respectively, found Topline Securities.

“These asset classes provided better returns compared to estimated average CPI inflation of ~20% in outgoing calendar year 2022,” it said in the report titled, 'Asset class returns of Pakistan in 2022'.

Gold traders refuse to open new rates

As per the report, gold posted a gain of 41% in 2022, rising from Rs108,200/10 gm to Rs152,700 after a gain of 11% in 2021.

“In local sarafa/bullion market, gold rallied in line with an increase in USD rate in the black market,” it said. “Currently gold is valued at black market parity rather than the official rate, which is lower.”

Talking to Business Recorder, Sunny Kumar, Deputy Head of Research at Topline Securities and the author of the report, said gold, which is an imported commodity, has remained stable in the international market.

“However, the depreciation in Pakistani Rupee during the year drove the high return."

Gold prices inch up

Moreover, holders of the Naya Pakistan US$ Certificate under Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) also made a 36% return (including interest) in PKR terms due to falling rupee value.

“Similarly, holders of greenbacks made a gain of 28% in 2022 as the official bank rate of USD rose from Rs177 at end of 2021 to Rs226 at present,” read the report.

Naya Pakistan Certificates: rate of return revised upward

During the year, investors also transferred their capital to fixed-income instruments due to rising interest rates—the policy rate in Pakistan increased from 9.75% to 16% in 2022.

“Following this, the 3-month T-Bill average gain was 14% in 2022. Similarly, local money market funds also generated a 14% average return in 2022,” said the report.

Moreover, return on bank deposits (excluding current account) and Special Saving Certificates issued by the Government of Pakistan was 11% on average in 2022.

Meanwhile, the widely followed property/real estate sector was also affected in 2022 due to macroeconomic concerns.

Are Naya Pakistan Certificates losing their charm?

Indices tracking houses, plots and residential property were up 12-14% in 2022.

“Although the overall growth in the real estate sector is okay, the industry has been dented by an overall reduction in construction activity and economic slowdown,” said Kumar.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s weak external account situation, rising interest rates and political uncertainty led to lower interest in equities and bonds.

Government bond prices fell due to rising policy rates. “Benchmark 10-year PIB posted a negative return of 2% (inclusive of 8% coupon) in 2022,” said the report.

The stock market along with equity funds underperformed other major asset classes in 2022 with the benchmark KSE-100 Index declining 10%.

Gold stocks Naya Pakistan Certificates Assets US dollar US dollars KSE PIBs NPC Reviewing 2022 USD Naya Pakistan Certificates return on assets

Comments

1000 characters

Asset classes and their performance in Pakistan: all that glittered in 2022 was gold

Rupee remains under pressure, settles at 226.15 against US dollar

ECP postpones local govt elections in Islamabad

Police issues ‘special’ security plan in Islamabad

LHC orders extension in winter vacation in smog-hit Lahore

Oil hits three-week high as China eases COVID curbs

Yamaha Motor Pakistan increases bike prices by up to Rs13,500

Palm surges over 7% as China eases border entry rules

New Zealand start solidly against Pakistan in first Test

New Delhi fog disrupts air and rail travel

Bangladesh receives offers in tender to buy 50,000 T rice

Read more stories