AGL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
ANL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
AVN 67.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.42%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.69%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.26%)
EFERT 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.26%)
EPCL 43.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
FCCL 11.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FNEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
GGGL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
KEL 2.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.43%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
MLCF 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
OGDC 75.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.55%)
PAEL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 4.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.32%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
TPL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.62%)
TPLP 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.85%)
TREET 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
TRG 113.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.98%)
UNITY 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.24%)
WAVES 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 3,954 Decreased By -13.8 (-0.35%)
BR30 14,028 Decreased By -122.2 (-0.86%)
KSE100 39,934 Decreased By -221.5 (-0.55%)
KSE30 14,752 Decreased By -26.5 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shanghai copper hits 2-week high as China further eases COVID curbs

Reuters Published 27 Dec, 2022 11:30am
Follow us

Shanghai copper futures rose to their highest in two weeks on Tuesday as top metals consumer China has decided to scrap quarantine rules for travellers, which is a major step towards further easing of its COVID containment policy.

China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8, moving further away from a strict “zero-COVID” policy that has curbed industrial activity and domestic demand and ignited public unrest last month.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as much as 1.3% to 66,660 yuan ($9,576.21) a tonne in early trade, its strongest since Dec. 14.

Gains on boosted Shanghai copper’s monthly rise to about 3%, with the metal also supported by hopes of additional stimulus to shore up China’s slowing economy, including policy support for the ailing domestic property sector.

“Overall, the current macro environment is relatively favorable for copper prices,” Huatai Futures analysts wrote in a note.

But any gains for now were likely to be muted as market volume is expected to be light with many traders away for the New Year break and as the London Metal Exchange remained shut on Tuesday for a UK public holiday.

Supply concerns could keep traders cautious, analysts said, as customs clearance in Shanghai has slowed down due to rising COVID case numbers.

Shanghai copper climbs on weak dollar

The medical community across China is scrambling to cope after China’s abrupt U-turn on its COVID policies has led to a surge in infections.

Among other metals, SHFE aluminium was up 1.8% at 18,995 yuan a tonne, as of 0209 GMT, tin rose 0.4% to 198,610 yuan, zinc climbed 1.2% to 23,665 yuan, nickel gained 2.1% to 223,080 yuan, and lead added 0.6% at 16,065 yuan.

Shanghai copper

Comments

1000 characters

Shanghai copper hits 2-week high as China further eases COVID curbs

Flood-hit areas: PM reaffirms commitment to rehab, uplift

Intra-day update: rupee falls near 226 level in inter-bank market

Privatisation programme: CCoP decides to delist SME Bank

Police issues ‘special’ security plan in Islamabad

Cut in UfG targets in Interior Sindh, B’stan: SSGC yet to share action plan with AGP

Oil prices rise as China eases COVID curbs, U.S. storm fuels supply worries

Pakistan ‘fully’ prepared to tackle any Covid-19 variant?

New customs values issued for wide range of papers

CVT on foreign assets, tax on ‘deemed income basis’: FBR decides to publish richest defaulters’ names

Cabinet may approve appointment of Wathra as chief of NBP board

Read more stories