Pakistan

PM extends greetings to Christian community

Recorder Report Published 26 Dec, 2022 05:48am
ISLAMABAD; Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s has extended greetings to the Christian community of Pakistan and the world on Sunday.

The Prime Minister Office stated that Prime Minister stated that the Christian community has played an important role in the establishment of Pakistan and the development of Pakistan. He further stated that on the occasion of the establishment of Pakistan, the leaders of the Christian community voted in favour of Pakistan.

The premier added that schools and hospitals established by Christians are serving the society today and the services of the Christian community in various fields including education, health, and defence of Pakistan are unforgettable. The constitution of Pakistan guarantees rights of all non-Muslim Pakistanis, including Christians, as equal citizens and protection of life and property of all minorities is government constitutional responsibility.

Development and prosperity of all sections including women and children belonging to minorities is our first priority, added Shehbaz Sharif. He said that Hazrat Masih (AS) and Hazrat Maryam (AS) are common value between Christians and Muslims.

Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif Christian community Christmas Day PM Shehbaz Sharif

