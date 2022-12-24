AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
Markets

Not much business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Naseem Usman said...
Recorder Report Published 24 Dec, 2022 05:50am
Follow us

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,000 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 14,000 to Rs 16,000 per maund.

200 bales of Marot and 200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 17200 per maund. The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,700 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 285 per kg.

Cotton cotton market rate of cotton in Sindh rate of cotton in Punjab

