JS Bank offers instant cashback on credit cards

KARACHI: With inflation rising and prices touching the ceiling, JS Bank, one of Pakistan’s fastest-growing banks, has come up with a unique offering that aims to solve these problems for its customers. Living up to its role as an industry trendsetter, JS Bank has launched the first instant cashback on JS credit cards.

JS credit card holders will receive instant cashback when they purchase fuel at any station across Pakistan.

In addition to this, the bank is all set to introduce cashback on other expenditures in the coming months, such as on groceries, travel, utility bills, and even educational fee payments.

