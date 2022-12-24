KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills
Limited 16-12-2022 23-12-2022 NIL 23-12-2022
JS Global Capital
Limited 17-12-2022 23-12-2022 23-12-2022
(TPLSC) TPL Corp Limited 22-12-2022 23-12-2022
Hascol Petroleum Limited 20-12-2022 26-12-2022 26-12-2022
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank
Limited 20-12-2022 26-12-2022
East West Insurance
Company Ltd. 23-12-2022 26-12-2022 10% (i) (B) 21-12-2022
Archroma Pakistan Limited 20-12-2022 27-12-2022 200% (F) 16-12-2022 27-12-2022
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Ltd. 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 27-12-2022
Sapphire Textile Mills
Limited 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 27-12-2022
Fatima Fertilizer Company
Limited 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 27-12-2022
Sapphire Fibres Limited 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 27-12-2022
Al Shaheer Corporation
Limited 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 25%R 19-12-2022
(JSBLTFC3) JS Bank Limited 15-12-2022 28-12-2022
JS Investments Limited 21-12-2022 28-12-2022 28-12-2022
Panther Tyres Ltd. 22-12-2022 28-12-2022 28-12-2022
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited 26-12-2022 28-12-2022
(TPLTFC3) TPL Corp Limited 27-12-2022 28-12-2022
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Limited 16-12-2022 29-12-2022
Punjab Oil Mills Limited 23-12-2022 29-12-2022 29-12-2022
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Limited 17-12-2022 30-12-2022
Nimir Resins Industrial
Chemicals Limited 21-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022
SHAFFI CHEMICAL
INDUSTRIES LTD 23-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022
Altern Energy Limited 23-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022
First Capital Equities
Limited 23-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022
Maple Leaf Cement Factory
Limited 24-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation 24-12-2022 30-12-2022
Amtex Limited 23-12-2022 31-12-2022 31-12-2022
Imperial Limited 23-12-2022 31-12-2022 31-12-2022
PAK REINSURANCE COMPANY
LTD # 24-12-2022 31-12-2022 31-12-2022
Fatima Fertilizer Company
Limited 28-12-2022 31-12-2022 31-12-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited 30-12-2022 31-12-2022
Dewan Automotive
Engineering Limited 26-12-2022 2-Jan-23 2-Jan-23
Progressive Insurance Company
Limited 27-12-2022 2-Jan-23 2-Jan-23
(AKBLTFC6) Askari
Bank Limited 27-12-2022 2-Jan-23
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Limited 2-Jan-23 9-Jan-23
Summit Bank Limited 2-Jan-23 9-Jan-23 9-Jan-23
Escorts Investment Bank
Limited 3-Jan-23 9-Jan-23 9-Jan-23
Siemens (Pakistan)
Engineering 5-Jan-23 12-Jan-23 460% (F) 3-Jan-23 12-Jan-23
(BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah
Limited 6-Jan-23 15-Jan-23
Roshan Packages Limited 9-Jan-23 16-Jan-23 16-Jan-23
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills
Limited 13-Jan-23 21-Jan-23 15% (B) 11-Jan-23 21-Jan-23
Engro Corporation Limited 20-Jan-23 26-Jan-23 26-Jan-23
Jauharabad Sugar Mills
Limited 21-Jan-23 28-Jan-23 10% (F) 19-Jan-23 28-Jan-23
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Final Book Closure from call option *
