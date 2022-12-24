AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
ANL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.96%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
EFERT 77.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.6%)
EPCL 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FNEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.82%)
GGL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.08%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.69%)
OGDC 72.98 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.53%)
PIBTL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.7%)
PRL 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.32%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.69%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.41%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.9%)
TREET 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.14%)
TRG 111.43 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.63%)
UNITY 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
WAVES 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,930 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 13,846 Decreased By -133.4 (-0.95%)
KSE100 39,669 Decreased By -249.8 (-0.63%)
KSE30 14,601 Decreased By -102.6 (-0.7%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 24 Dec, 2022 05:50am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills 
Limited                       16-12-2022     23-12-2022    NIL                            23-12-2022
JS Global Capital 
Limited                       17-12-2022     23-12-2022                                   23-12-2022
(TPLSC) TPL Corp Limited      22-12-2022     23-12-2022
Hascol Petroleum Limited      20-12-2022     26-12-2022                                   26-12-2022
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank 
Limited                       20-12-2022     26-12-2022
East West Insurance 
Company Ltd.                  23-12-2022     26-12-2022    10% (i) (B)     21-12-2022
Archroma Pakistan Limited     20-12-2022     27-12-2022    200% (F)        16-12-2022     27-12-2022
Reliance Cotton Spinning 
Mills Ltd.                    21-12-2022     27-12-2022                                   27-12-2022
Sapphire Textile Mills 
Limited                       21-12-2022     27-12-2022                                   27-12-2022
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Limited                       21-12-2022     27-12-2022                                   27-12-2022
Sapphire Fibres Limited       21-12-2022     27-12-2022                                   27-12-2022
Al Shaheer Corporation 
Limited                       21-12-2022     27-12-2022    25%R            19-12-2022
(JSBLTFC3) JS Bank Limited    15-12-2022     28-12-2022
JS Investments Limited        21-12-2022     28-12-2022                                   28-12-2022
Panther Tyres Ltd.            22-12-2022     28-12-2022                                   28-12-2022
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited             26-12-2022     28-12-2022
(TPLTFC3) TPL Corp Limited    27-12-2022     28-12-2022
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Limited    16-12-2022     29-12-2022
Punjab Oil Mills Limited      23-12-2022     29-12-2022                                   29-12-2022
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Limited    17-12-2022     30-12-2022
Nimir Resins Industrial
Chemicals Limited             21-12-2022     30-12-2022                                   30-12-2022
SHAFFI CHEMICAL
INDUSTRIES LTD                23-12-2022     30-12-2022                                   30-12-2022
Altern Energy Limited         23-12-2022     30-12-2022                                   30-12-2022
First Capital Equities 
Limited                       23-12-2022     30-12-2022                                   30-12-2022
Maple Leaf Cement Factory 
Limited                       24-12-2022     30-12-2022                                   30-12-2022
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation     24-12-2022     30-12-2022
Amtex Limited                 23-12-2022     31-12-2022                                   31-12-2022
Imperial Limited              23-12-2022     31-12-2022                                   31-12-2022
PAK REINSURANCE COMPANY
LTD #                         24-12-2022     31-12-2022                                   31-12-2022
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Limited                       28-12-2022     31-12-2022                                   31-12-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited              30-12-2022     31-12-2022
Dewan Automotive
Engineering Limited           26-12-2022     2-Jan-23                                       2-Jan-23
Progressive Insurance Company
Limited                       27-12-2022     2-Jan-23                                       2-Jan-23
(AKBLTFC6) Askari
Bank Limited                  27-12-2022     2-Jan-23
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Limited            2-Jan-23       9-Jan-23
Summit Bank Limited           2-Jan-23       9-Jan-23                                       9-Jan-23
Escorts Investment Bank 
Limited                       3-Jan-23       9-Jan-23                                       9-Jan-23
Siemens (Pakistan) 
Engineering                   5-Jan-23       12-Jan-23     460% (F)        3-Jan-23        12-Jan-23
(BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah 
Limited                       6-Jan-23       15-Jan-23
Roshan Packages Limited       9-Jan-23       16-Jan-23                                     16-Jan-23
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills 
Limited                       13-Jan-23      21-Jan-23     15% (B)         11-Jan-23       21-Jan-23
Engro Corporation Limited     20-Jan-23      26-Jan-23                                     26-Jan-23
Jauharabad Sugar Mills 
Limited                       21-Jan-23      28-Jan-23     10% (F)         19-Jan-23       28-Jan-23
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure from call option *

