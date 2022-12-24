KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Limited 16-12-2022 23-12-2022 NIL 23-12-2022 JS Global Capital Limited 17-12-2022 23-12-2022 23-12-2022 (TPLSC) TPL Corp Limited 22-12-2022 23-12-2022 Hascol Petroleum Limited 20-12-2022 26-12-2022 26-12-2022 (HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Limited 20-12-2022 26-12-2022 East West Insurance Company Ltd. 23-12-2022 26-12-2022 10% (i) (B) 21-12-2022 Archroma Pakistan Limited 20-12-2022 27-12-2022 200% (F) 16-12-2022 27-12-2022 Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd. 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 27-12-2022 Sapphire Textile Mills Limited 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 27-12-2022 Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 27-12-2022 Sapphire Fibres Limited 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 27-12-2022 Al Shaheer Corporation Limited 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 25%R 19-12-2022 (JSBLTFC3) JS Bank Limited 15-12-2022 28-12-2022 JS Investments Limited 21-12-2022 28-12-2022 28-12-2022 Panther Tyres Ltd. 22-12-2022 28-12-2022 28-12-2022 (EPCLSC) Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited 26-12-2022 28-12-2022 (TPLTFC3) TPL Corp Limited 27-12-2022 28-12-2022 (JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Limited 16-12-2022 29-12-2022 Punjab Oil Mills Limited 23-12-2022 29-12-2022 29-12-2022 (JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Limited 17-12-2022 30-12-2022 Nimir Resins Industrial Chemicals Limited 21-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022 SHAFFI CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD 23-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022 Altern Energy Limited 23-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022 First Capital Equities Limited 23-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022 Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited 24-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022 (KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation 24-12-2022 30-12-2022 Amtex Limited 23-12-2022 31-12-2022 31-12-2022 Imperial Limited 23-12-2022 31-12-2022 31-12-2022 PAK REINSURANCE COMPANY LTD # 24-12-2022 31-12-2022 31-12-2022 Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited 28-12-2022 31-12-2022 31-12-2022 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Limited 30-12-2022 31-12-2022 Dewan Automotive Engineering Limited 26-12-2022 2-Jan-23 2-Jan-23 Progressive Insurance Company Limited 27-12-2022 2-Jan-23 2-Jan-23 (AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank Limited 27-12-2022 2-Jan-23 (AGSILSC) Agha Steel Industries Limited 2-Jan-23 9-Jan-23 Summit Bank Limited 2-Jan-23 9-Jan-23 9-Jan-23 Escorts Investment Bank Limited 3-Jan-23 9-Jan-23 9-Jan-23 Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering 5-Jan-23 12-Jan-23 460% (F) 3-Jan-23 12-Jan-23 (BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah Limited 6-Jan-23 15-Jan-23 Roshan Packages Limited 9-Jan-23 16-Jan-23 16-Jan-23 Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Limited 13-Jan-23 21-Jan-23 15% (B) 11-Jan-23 21-Jan-23 Engro Corporation Limited 20-Jan-23 26-Jan-23 26-Jan-23 Jauharabad Sugar Mills Limited 21-Jan-23 28-Jan-23 10% (F) 19-Jan-23 28-Jan-23 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure from call option *

