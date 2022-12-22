AGL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
ANL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
AVN 67.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.8%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.78%)
EFERT 78.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.31%)
EPCL 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.91%)
FCCL 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
FFL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.15%)
FNEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
GGGL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
GGL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.96%)
KEL 2.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.48%)
MLCF 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
OGDC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.45%)
PAEL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.26%)
PIBTL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PRL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.43%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.57%)
TPL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.05%)
TPLP 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.97%)
TREET 16.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
TRG 115.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-2.29%)
UNITY 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
WAVES 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.14%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,942 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.22%)
BR30 13,980 Decreased By -36 (-0.26%)
KSE100 39,919 Increased By 576.1 (1.46%)
KSE30 14,703 Increased By 243.2 (1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Umesh, Ashwin help India dominate Bangladesh

AFP Published December 22, 2022 Updated December 22, 2022 05:46pm
<p>India’s Umesh Yadav (L) reacts after the dismissal of Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan (R) during the first day of the second cricket Test match between Bangladesh and India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 22, 2022. Photo: AFP</p>

India’s Umesh Yadav (L) reacts after the dismissal of Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan (R) during the first day of the second cricket Test match between Bangladesh and India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 22, 2022. Photo: AFP
Follow us

DHAKA: Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin claimed four wickets apiece Thursday as India bowled out Bangladesh for 227 runs in their first innings of the second Test in Dhaka.

Mominul Haque top-scored with 84 but Bangladesh lost wickets at regular intervals to end their innings about an hour before stumps after electing to bat first.

India reached 19-0 before bad light forced an early end to the opening day, with six overs still to be played.

Stand-in India skipper KL Rahul was batting on three with Shubman Gill 14 not out at stumps.

Rahul was given out leg-before on three off Shakib in the final over of the day, but the decision was reversed after review.

Umesh earlier picked up 4-25 and Ashwin grabbed 4-71 as India stopped the hosts from building a significant partnership, despite several batsmen getting decent starts.

India expect Rahul to play Mirpur Test despite hand injury

Mushfiqur Rahim (26), Liton Das (25) and Najmul Hossain (24) were all unable to lend Mominul an extended spell of support.

Mominul, playing his first match in the series, departed as the ninth wicket when he nicked Ashwin behind the stumps.

The left-hander hit 12 fours and a six to make his 16th Test fifty, also his first in the last seven Tests.

Ashwin ended the Bangladesh innings two balls later, with last man Khaled Ahmed giving a catch to Jaydev Unadkat at deep mid-wicket.

Fast bowler Unadkat, returning to Test cricket for the first time since his unremarkable 2010 debut against South Africa, impressed in the opening two sessions before finishing with 2-50.

Bangladesh had scored 184-5 at the tea break and crumbled in the final session when Umesh bowled an incisive spell to claim three successive wickets.

India won the first Test by 188 runs but are again without injured skipper Rohit Sharma, who was replaced by Rahul.

The visitors dropped left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav – who was named player of the match in the first Test for his eight wickets – and brought in paceman Unadkat.

Bangladesh made two changes, bringing in Taskin Ahmed for the injured Ebadot Hossain and Mominul for Yasir Ali.

Ravichandran Ashwin Taskin Ahmed INDIA VS BANGLADESH TEST Jaydev Unadkat

Comments

1000 characters

Umesh, Ashwin help India dominate Bangladesh

Elahi 'constitutionally' no longer Punjab CM: Rana Sanaullah

Decision to dissolve KP assembly postponed: Mahmood

Rupee closes with marginal loss against US dollar

Pakistan would need another IMF programme post elections: report

KSE-100 gains 495 points, but closes shy of 40,000

Within a week: OGDCL makes yet another oil & gas discovery in Sanghar, Sindh

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim shuts down DAP plant amid economic downturn

Oil rises on tight U.S. stocks as winter blast hits

New line operational, production commences: Lucky Cement

New Zealand squad arrive in Pakistan for Tests and ODIs

Read more stories