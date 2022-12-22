AGL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
Dense fog: PIA partially shifts flight operations from Lahore to Islamabad

Press Release Published 22 Dec, 2022 07:35am
KARACHI: PIA international flights that are operating to and from Lahore Airport from 10pm at night till 11am in the morning will be diverted and operated from Islamabad, PIA spokesman said on Wednesday.

The diversion of flights have been done keeping in view the safety measures and long wait that passengers may suffer due to heavy fog and poor visibility.

PIA spokesman said that the flight diversion and change of flights schedule will be effective from Wednesday onwards.

However, PIA will revert back to its previous schedule as and when visibility improves.

He said that PIA travelling passengers and also their contacts who will be reaching airports for pick and drop are requested to contact PIA call centre at 111-786-786 for revised flight schedule and timings.

PIA also requests its valued passengers to provide their mobile numbers at the time of booking so that they are informed through calls and SMS regarding the flight changes.

