KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (December 21, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
203,314,117 129,748,780 4,981,132,084 3,035,187,493
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 562,879,780 (335,906,699) 226,973,081
Local Individuals 3,722,797,326 (3,923,266,543) -200,469,216
Local Corporates 2,291,461,628 (2,317,965,493) (26,503,865)
===============================================================================
