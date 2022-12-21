AGL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
ANL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.96%)
AVN 68.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.58%)
BOP 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.35%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.28%)
EFERT 79.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
EPCL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.23%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.9%)
FLYNG 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
FNEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.62%)
GGL 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.46%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.75%)
MLCF 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
OGDC 70.52 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.86%)
PAEL 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.97%)
PRL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.21%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
TELE 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.75%)
TPL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.37%)
TPLP 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
TREET 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
TRG 118.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-2.75%)
UNITY 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
WAVES 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.42%)
BR100 3,950 Increased By 22.1 (0.56%)
BR30 14,016 Increased By 41 (0.29%)
KSE100 39,919 Increased By 86.6 (0.22%)
KSE30 14,740 Increased By 48.7 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian FX broadly weak in holiday-thinned trade, stocks mixed

Reuters Published 21 Dec, 2022 01:24pm
Follow us

The Indonesian rupiah was little changed on Wednesday even as the country announced a ban on bauxite exports, while other Asian currencies broadly weakened and equities remained mixed in holiday-thinned trading.

The rupiah was last seen at about 15,595 to the dollar, while Thailand’s baht was down 0.4% at 34.795 to the dollar. The Singapore dollar also dropped 0.2%.

Indonesia’s president announced a ban on exports of bauxite, an ore of aluminium, as it sought to bolster domestic processing. It is a major supplier of the ore and China is a key buyer. In the past, the country had briefly banned exports of coal, palm oil, and nickel ore.

The Indonesian central bank’s meeting is also on investors’ radar, with a Reuters poll projecting a 25 basis points (bps) rate hike on Thursday.

The bank, which raised rates by 50 bps each in last three meetings, expects headline inflation for 2023 to moderate to around 3%. Other currencies in the region were subdued due to holiday-thinned volumes and a light data calendar for the day.

“In light of ‘festive trading’, near term FX direction could take greater cues from JPY moves, technical, and risk sentiments, while thinner market liquidity may exacerbate some of these moves,” analysts at OCBC said.

Indonesia central bank sees 2022 inflation at 5.4%, 2023’s at around 3%

Japan’s yen eased 0.4%, after advancing as much as 4.6% on Tuesday, thanks to its central bank widening the band around its 10-year yield.

In Malaysia, the ringgit weakened 0.2% and stocks fell 0.3%, even after Malaysia’s prime minister late on Tuesday said the country’s economic growth this year will likely exceed forecasts of 6.5% to 7%.

Equities in Asia, which made gains earlier in the day, traded mixed. China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index was flat, while the Shanghai Composite Index was 0.2% lower.

The Philippine and Indonesian stock indexes rose 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively, while shares in South Korea and India slipped 0.2% and 0.4%, respectively.

Wall Street overnight broke a four-session losing streak, which offered a floor for losses in Asian equities. Markets now await consumer confidence data from the United States, due tonight.

“The greater focus may be on the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures price index tomorrow… The data will be looked upon to reflect the pace at which pricing pressures moderate,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market analyst at IG.

Highlights:

** India imposes anti-dumping duty on stainless steel seamless tubes and pipe imports from China

** China reports no new COVID-19 deaths for Tuesday vs five deaths a day earlier

ringgit Asian equities Asian FX Indonesian rupiah

Comments

1000 characters

Asian FX broadly weak in holiday-thinned trade, stocks mixed

Closure of shops by 8pm: Policy hinges on provinces’ nod of acknowledgement

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain in inter-bank market

PM Shehbaz vows to use 'iron hands' to deal with terrorism

Oil prices little changed as US crude drawdown offsets China COVID worries

Pakistan 'disappointed' but still wants Taliban engagement

Musk to step down as Twitter CEO once he finds 'someone foolish' enough as successor

Oil refinery project: Chinese team visits Gwadar

Bajwa’s tax data: FBR lodges FIR against 3 officers

Nuclear energy: Pakistan, Turkiye may discuss cooperation

Foreign loans of IPPs: PPIB seeks guidance to replace Libor with SOFR

Read more stories