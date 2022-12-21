AGL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
ANL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.96%)
AVN 68.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.58%)
BOP 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.35%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.28%)
EFERT 79.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
EPCL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.23%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.9%)
FLYNG 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
FNEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.62%)
GGL 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.46%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.75%)
MLCF 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
OGDC 70.52 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.86%)
PAEL 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.97%)
PRL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.21%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
TELE 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.75%)
TPL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.37%)
TPLP 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
TREET 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
TRG 118.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-2.75%)
UNITY 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
WAVES 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.42%)
BR100 3,950 Increased By 22.1 (0.56%)
BR30 14,016 Increased By 41 (0.29%)
KSE100 39,919 Increased By 86.6 (0.22%)
KSE30 14,740 Increased By 48.7 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Lopetegui makes winning start as Wolves boss in League Cup

AFP Published December 21, 2022 Updated December 21, 2022 11:34am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

LONDON: Julen Lopetegui made a winning start as Wolves manager after late goals from substitutes Raul Jimenez and Rayan Ait-Nouri secured a 2-0 victory at home to Gillingham in the English League Cup fourth round on Tuesday.

Gillingham defied their position as the bottom club in all four tiers of English league football against top-flight strugglers Wolves.

The deadlock at Molineux was not broken until the 77th minute when Jimenez scored from the penalty spot before Ait-Nouri ensured Wolves’ place in the quarter-finals with a stoppage-time goal.

Former Sevilla and Spain boss Lopetegui was appointed by Wolves last month after Bruno Lage was sacked in October following a run of one win in 15 Premier League matches, going back to last season.

The 56-year-old begins his quest to lift Wolves away from the foot of the Premier League against Everton on December 26.

Newcastle edged their all top-flight clash with Bournemouth 1-0 at St James’ Park after England defender Kieran Trippier provided the cross from which the Cherries’ Adam Smith headed into his own net in the 67th minute.

Aborted World Cup bus parade a snapshot of Argentina’s charm and vice

Southampton came from behind to see off third-tier Lincoln 2-1.

Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu’s second-minute own goal gave Lincoln the lead at St Mary’s before two goals from Che Adams, one in each half, saw the Saints into the last eight.

On a night where Bournemouth were the only Premier League club to suffer a defeat, Leicester proved too strong for Milton Keynes Dons as they won 3-0 away to the League One strugglers.

Youri Tielemans, involved with Belgium at the World Cup, opened the scoring in the 18th minute before Ayoze Perez doubled the lead.

Former England forward Jamie Vardy completed the scoring when the veteran striker was on target early in the second half.

English League Cup Julen Lopetegui

Comments

1000 characters

Lopetegui makes winning start as Wolves boss in League Cup

Closure of shops by 8pm: Policy hinges on provinces’ nod of acknowledgement

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain in inter-bank market

PM Shehbaz vows to use 'iron hands' to deal with terrorism

Oil prices little changed as US crude drawdown offsets China COVID worries

Pakistan 'disappointed' but still wants Taliban engagement

Musk to step down as Twitter CEO once he finds 'someone foolish' enough as successor

Oil refinery project: Chinese team visits Gwadar

Bajwa’s tax data: FBR lodges FIR against 3 officers

Nuclear energy: Pakistan, Turkiye may discuss cooperation

Foreign loans of IPPs: PPIB seeks guidance to replace Libor with SOFR

Read more stories