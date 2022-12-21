IT courses for youths: Alkhidmat announces interview schedule

KARACHI: The Karachi chapter of Alkhidmat Foundation has announced interview dates for boys for its free IT courses-based educational programme ‘Bano Qabil’, officials said on Tuesday.

Interviews will be held from Wednesday (today) to Dec 27, 2022 between 9am and 4pm at Alkhidmat Karachi Head Office. Candidates passing the aptitude test have been informed of the interview schedule.

The candidates who passed their test but were unable to register online for some reasons have also been notified to attend the interview.

The first day, December 21 has been reserved for Freelancing, followed by Digital Marketing, Amazon FBA Virtual Assistant and Graphic Designing on the next three days with Apps Development and Web Development on December 26 and 27, respectively.

