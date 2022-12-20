AGL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-7.99%)
ANL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-8.97%)
AVN 65.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.20 (-7.4%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.33%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.65%)
EFERT 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-2.69%)
EPCL 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-4.38%)
FCCL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.94%)
FFL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-7.46%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5%)
FNEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-7.06%)
GGGL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-11.67%)
GGL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.36%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.48%)
KEL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-7.72%)
LOTCHEM 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.57%)
MLCF 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.76%)
OGDC 69.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-3.27%)
PAEL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.78%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-8.6%)
PRL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.22%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.77%)
TELE 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-11.53%)
TPL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.25%)
TPLP 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-7.5%)
TREET 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-6.99%)
TRG 121.96 Decreased By ▼ -9.97 (-7.56%)
UNITY 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-8.28%)
WAVES 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-7.91%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-8.06%)
BR100 3,902 Decreased By -164 (-4.03%)
BR30 13,827 Decreased By -790.1 (-5.4%)
KSE100 39,555 Decreased By -1415.5 (-3.45%)
KSE30 14,569 Decreased By -507.4 (-3.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rouble extends slide as fears over oil and gas sanctions bite

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2022 01:23pm
Follow us

MOSCOW: The rouble slumped to an over seven-month low against the dollar on Tuesday, extending hefty losses from the previous session, as fears over the possible impact of sanctions on oil and gas hampered the Russian currency.

At 0742 GMT, the rouble was 2.2% weaker against the dollar at 69.19, its weakest mark since May 11.

It had lost 2% to trade at 73.54 versus the euro , its weakest since May 6, and shed 2.4% against the yuan to 9.89, clipping a near six-month low.

A near 5% slump against the dollar on Monday was its largest drop in one session since July 5.

The rouble remains the world’s best-performing currency this year, supported by capital controls and an initial collapse in imports as a result of Western sanctions over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The rouble’s weakening looks logical after the pressure of sanctions in recent weeks, said Veles Capital in a note, referencing the $60-per-dollar oil price cap and a ninth package of European Union sanctions against Moscow.

“On Monday, the pressure was seriously strengthened with information about preparations to introduce a ‘ceiling’ on the price of Russian gas from the start of 2023,” Veles Capital said.

Rouble plunges below 68 per dollar

The rouble may recoup some losses later in the month, when exporters convert foreign currency revenues into roubles to pay local liabilities.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.1% at $79.7 a barrel. Russian stock indexes opened at around two-month lows.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 3.4% at 957.4 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.2% lower at 2,103.7 points.

Shares in Lukoil slumped around 12.3% after the oil major’s dividend record date.

Rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Rouble extends slide as fears over oil and gas sanctions bite

Pakistan security forces launch operation to rescue hostages from militants

Flood-affected areas: World Bank approves $1.692bn in financing for five projects in Sindh

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal loss in inter-bank market

Washington ‘ready to assist’ Pakistan with TTP threats: US State Dept

Telecom Tower Infrastructure accepts acquisition offer from Pakistan's TPL RMC

'Referring to historical fact’: Bilawal defends remarks against Modi

Ghana to default on most external debt as economic crisis worsens

Pakistan suffer first whitewash at home as England cruise to third Test win

Rs250bn saving anticipated: ‘Energy conservation roadmap’ readied

Net Metering Regulations: Nepra facing frustrating situation

Read more stories