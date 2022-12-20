AGL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.76%)
ANL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.68%)
AVN 68.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.52%)
BOP 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.09%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.42%)
EFERT 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.56%)
EPCL 42.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.62%)
FCCL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.68%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.63%)
FLYNG 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.23%)
FNEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.65%)
GGGL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.84%)
GGL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.54%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.44%)
KEL 2.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.66%)
LOTCHEM 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
MLCF 22.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
OGDC 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.07%)
PAEL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.74%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.38%)
PRL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.85%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.94%)
TPL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.17%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.2%)
TREET 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.64%)
TRG 127.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-3.6%)
UNITY 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.57%)
WAVES 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.72%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
BR100 3,985 Decreased By -80.9 (-1.99%)
BR30 14,262 Decreased By -355.7 (-2.43%)
KSE100 40,213 Decreased By -758.1 (-1.85%)
KSE30 14,822 Decreased By -254.1 (-1.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks fall as COVID surge rattles investors

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2022 11:32am
Follow us

SHANGHAI: China stocks slumped on Tuesday as the country grappled with surging COVID-19 cases, while investors took no comfort from the central bank’s decision to stand pat on key lending rates.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index was down 1.2% by the end of the morning session, and the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6%.

** Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 1.4%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 2%.

** Cities across China scrambled to build hospital beds and fever screening clinics on Tuesday as the United States said Beijing’s surprise decision to let the virus run free was a concern for the world.

** “A reopening from COVID control will finally push the economy to largely recover, but it still has an adverse impact on the economy in the short term,” said Central China Securities analysts in a note.

** “The period might last two to three months, so the market will face near-term social and economic pressure.”

** Shares in consumer staples lost 2.5%, while tourism-related firms retreated 1.3%. Both indexes jumped in previous sessions on reopening bets.

** China kept benchmark lending interest rates unchanged for the fourth consecutive month on Tuesday, matching the forecasts of most market watchers who nevertheless expect further monetary easing to prop up a slowing economy.

China stocks fall as Covid jitters outweigh policy support

** Chinese property developers Agile Group and CIFI Holdings slumped 16.7% and 15%, respectively, after they planed to raise money via share placement to repay existing debt.

** China’s CSI 300 Real Estate Index lost 2.1%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index plunged 5.2%.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong lost 2.6%. The index lost more than 8% from a recent peak seen on Dec. 9 as investors locked in profit.

China stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks fall as COVID surge rattles investors

Marred by political upheaval, KSE-100 plunges over 700 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal loss in inter-bank market

Washington ‘ready to assist’ Pakistan with TTP threats: US State Dept

Pakistan security forces launch operation to rescue hostages from militants

Telecom Tower Infrastructure accepts acquisition offer from Pakistan's TPL RMC

'Referring to historical fact’: Bilawal defends remarks against Modi

Rs250bn saving anticipated: ‘Energy conservation roadmap’ readied

Net Metering Regulations: Nepra facing frustrating situation

Ghana to default on most external debt as economic crisis worsens

Revenue collection: PM toughens FY23 target regardless of import contraction

Read more stories