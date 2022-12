KARACHI: Gold and silver prices on Monday shot up to another all-time highs on the local market, traders said.

Mounting by Rs2200, gold was traded for the record highs of Rs174900 per tola with Rs149948 per 10 grams, up by Rs1886.

On the world market, gold prices were quoted for $1796 per ounce.

Silver surpassed to a new historic highs of Rs2020 per tola, up by Rs40 and Rs1731.82 per 10 grams, up by Rs34.29, traders said.

