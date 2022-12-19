AGL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.81%)
Dec 19, 2022
15 people injured as two blasts rock Khuzdar

  • At least four of the injured said to be in critical condition
December 19, 2022
At least 15 people including three children were injured as two blasts rocked Balochistan's Khuzdar district on Monday, Aaj News reported.

As per details, both explosions took place at the main Omar Farooq Chowk. The injured were rushed to the district headquarters hospital in Khuzdar for medical treatment.

At least four of the injured are said to be in critical condition.

Police reached the spot and an investigation in this regard is underway. No group has claimed the responsibility for the incidents.

This is a developing story, and will be updated accordingly.

