Stars laud Qatar as hosts, Argentina as winners of FIFA World Cup

While a host of Pakistani celebrities cheered over Argentina's win against France from the sidelines, those who did not make it to Qatar tweeted their congratulations for the winning team and final on social media. Here is a selection of celebrities showing their support for a nail-biting match and Qatar as hosts.

Spotted taking in a World Cup semi-final against Croatia just a few days ago, actor Mahira Khan tweeted a congratulatory message for the winning team, as well as praising Qatar for pulling off a successful World Cup.

"Professional, hospitable and doing it all with their culture intact. Whaaattaaaa World Cup and what a final!!" she wrote.

Actor Shaan Shahid took to Twitter to congratulate Argentine star Lionel Messi as he led his team to victory, writing how it was a "fairytale ending" to his eponymous career.

Singer Asim Azhar of 'Habibi' fame took to Twitter to declare Messi as "the greatest".

Actor Adnan Siddiqui praised both Argentina and France, for an excellent match, and Messi's realization of his dream.

"Messi’s swan song ends on a sweet note. And the world of football has a new star: #Mbappe. Congratulations, Argentina! France, keep that fighting spirit alive always!"

Singer Fakhr-e-Alam congratulated Argentina on their "great game of football" while congratulating Qatar on pulling off a successful World Cup.

"Despite of all western media propaganda you shined bright & showed the world how beautiful & special the Arab & Muslim hospitality, culture & traditions are," he wrote.

Actor Mawra Hocane posted an image of the stadium, congratulating both Messi and Mbappe on their phenomenal performance.

Photo: Instagram @mawrellous

Model Ayesha Omar was excited for Argentina's win, posting on Instagram stories.

"My heart was with Argentina from the get-go. Congratulations Champions," she wrote.

Artist Ayeza Khan commemorated the moment, posting an image of Messi kissing his long-awaited World Cup trophy.

