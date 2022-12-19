UK finance minister Hunt to present budget on March 15

LONDON: British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Monday he would present a budget on March 15 next year and had commissioned the Office for Budget Responsibility to prepare an economic and fiscal forecast to go alongside it.

Last month Hunt announced a string of tax increases and tighter public spending in a budget plan he said was needed after the blow dealt to the country’s fiscal reputation by former prime minister Liz Truss.

“I have asked the Office for Budget Responsibility to prepare a forecast for 15 March 2023 to accompany a Spring Budget,” Hunt said in a written statement to parliament on Monday.