UK finance minister Hunt to present budget on March 15

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2022 03:22pm
LONDON: British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Monday he would present a budget on March 15 next year and had commissioned the Office for Budget Responsibility to prepare an economic and fiscal forecast to go alongside it.

Last month Hunt announced a string of tax increases and tighter public spending in a budget plan he said was needed after the blow dealt to the country’s fiscal reputation by former prime minister Liz Truss.

UK inflation slows to 10.7% in November

“I have asked the Office for Budget Responsibility to prepare a forecast for 15 March 2023 to accompany a Spring Budget,” Hunt said in a written statement to parliament on Monday.

