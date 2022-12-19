AGL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.81%)
Rupee remains stable against US dollar in inter-bank market

  • Currency ends session unchanged at 224.94
Recorder Report Published December 19, 2022 Updated December 19, 2022 05:18pm
After witnessing marginal improvement in the opening hours of trading, Pakistan’s rupee ended the session unchanged against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Monday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 224.94. The rupee has depreciated by 21.57% against the US dollar during the ongoing calendar year.

Rupee remains under pressure against US dollar

During the previous week, the rupee depreciated only 0.24% in the inter-bank market, according to SBP data, but the simultaneous prevalence of a ‘black market’ and US dollar’s reported shortage with Exchange Companies (ECs) emerged a source of worry for customers and policymakers in the past week.

The rupee settled at 224.94 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP continued to stay at a four-year low, clocking in at $6.7 billion.

The market may find some solace from a lower current account deficit, which shrank to $0.28 billion in November 2022, according to data released on Friday. However, an inability to secure dollar inflows and the US Federal Reserve’s tightening stance together with stalled talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are likely to keep pressure on the rupee.

Globally, the dollar edged lower in Asia trade, with sterling GBP last 0.35% higher at $1.2183, after falling 1% last week as investors bet that the Bank of England (BoE) might be getting close to the end of its rate-hike cycle.

A slew of central bank meetings last week saw the BoE, the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) each raising rates by 50 basis points, with the Fed and the ECB delivering hawkish messages and pledging more hikes ahead, even at the risk of hurting growth.

US business activity contracted further in December as new orders slumped to the lowest level in just over 2-1/2 years, S&P Global said on Friday in its flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index.

The US dollar index slipped 0.19% to 104.61.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Monday after tumbling by more than $2 a barrel in the previous session as optimism over the Chinese economy outweighed concern over a global recession.

