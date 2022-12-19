AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
ANL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
AVN 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.85%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
EFERT 80.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.7%)
EPCL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
FLYNG 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
FNEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
GGGL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.83%)
GGL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
KEL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
LOTCHEM 23.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.18%)
MLCF 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
OGDC 72.52 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.71%)
PAEL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.92%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
TPL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.68%)
TPLP 19.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
TRG 134.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.39%)
UNITY 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
WAVES 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,112 Increased By 15.3 (0.37%)
BR30 14,865 Increased By 6.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 41,301 Increased By 121.7 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,242 Increased By 26.6 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares fall as global recession fears mount

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2022 06:00am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell for a second straight week on Friday, as hawkish comments from major central banks fuelled worries about a possible global recession.

The Nifty 50 index and the S&P BSE Sensex logged weekly losses of 1.23% and 1.36%, respectively - their biggest declines since September.

On Friday, the Nifty 50 closed 0.79% lower at 18,269, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.75% to 61,337.81.

“The commentary from global central banks this week has been the pain point for markets,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Shadowing the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish commentary on Wednesday, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England signalled a prolonged rate-hike cycle on Thursday, raising fears about the potential damage to the global economy.

Both the ECB and BoE raised their key interest rates by 50 basis points.

The Nifty 50 closed below the key support level of 18,400 on Friday.

“The next support level for the index would be 50-day simple moving average or 18,100-18,000 levels,” said Amol Athawale, deputy vice president - technical research at Kotak Securities.

All the heavily-weighted domestic sectors fell, with pharma leading the declines, followed by IT and auto. All the three sub-indexes fell more than 1 percent.

Indian shares S&P Sensex Nifty 50 index

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares fall as global recession fears mount

Elahi takes exception to IK’s criticism of Bajwa

Imran Khan promises ‘no action’ against Bajwa

UN deal calls for $20bn international biodiversity aid

EU strikes deal to boost carbon market, Europe’s biggest climate policy

Import of LNG: PLL likely to ink accord with SOCAR

Militants seize counter-terrorism centre in Bannu

Four policemen martyred in Lakki Marwat terror attack

What’s actually behind PKR’s woes?

Iran says won’t ‘seek permission’ to boost Russia ties

Utility charges, hostel rent, TA/DA on foreign tours: AGP detects loss of Rs69.243m in KP assembly accounts

Read more stories