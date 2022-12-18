Shiffrin wins Super-G to close in on World Cup record

ST. MORITZ: Mikaela Shiffrin claimed her 77th World Cup victory in Sunday’s Super-G race in the Swiss resort of St. Moritz to close in on the record for overall victories of fellow American Lindsey Vonn.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist and reigning overall World Cup champion finished 0.12sec ahead of Italian Elena Curtoni with France’s Romane Miradoli third at 0.40sec.

The 27-year-old from Colorado has returned to success in Super-G, two years after her last victory in the discipline, claiming her third win of the season after Levi’s two slaloms.

She is approaching the record of 82 World Cup victories set by Vonn, who retired in 2019.

Specialist in the technical disciplines – giant and slalom – Shiffrin returned to speed events in Saint-Moritz this weekend competing in the downhill and Super-G.

She finished fourth in Saturday’s downhill after a race dominated by Italian Sofia Goggia, who finished fifth Sunday in the Super-G.