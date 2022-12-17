AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
ANL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
AVN 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.85%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
EFERT 80.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.7%)
EPCL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
FLYNG 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
FNEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
GGGL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.83%)
GGL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
KEL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
LOTCHEM 23.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.18%)
MLCF 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
OGDC 72.52 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.71%)
PAEL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.92%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
TPL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.68%)
TPLP 19.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
TRG 134.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.39%)
UNITY 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
WAVES 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,112 Increased By 15.3 (0.37%)
BR30 14,865 Increased By 6.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 41,301 Increased By 121.7 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,242 Increased By 26.6 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Zakir hits hundred in Bangladesh stand but India sniff win

AFP Published December 17, 2022 Updated December 17, 2022 05:18pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

CHITTAGONG: India broke through tough resistance from Bangladesh including a Zakir Hasan century to be within four wickets of victory at stumps on day four of the first Test on Saturday.

Set a mountainous target of 513 runs in Chittagong, Bangladesh reached 272-6 at the close, still needing 241 runs, with skipper Shakib Al Hasan on 40 and Mehidy Hasan on nine.

Earlier opener Zakir hit 100 off 224 balls and put on a 124-run opening stand together with Najmul Hossain, the pair having hung on in the final session of day three and to lunch on day four.

But in the second session, Umesh Yadav got the breakthrough and ended their stand when Najmul edged the ball into the slips.

Gill, Pujara hit tons as India dominate Bangladesh in first Test

Virat Kohli initially dropped it at first slip but wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant dived to his left to grab the deflection and Najmul departed for 67.

Axar Patel, who was the pick of India’s bowlers on the fourth day with 3-50, soon grabbed India’s second wicket bowling Yasir Ali for five.

Kuldeep Yadav removed danger man Liton Das for 19 before Zakir swept Axar for a four to bring up his debut Test hundred.

But Zakir, only the fourth Bangladeshi to achieve the feat, scored no more runs and fell for 100 in the final session when Ravichandran Ashwin made him his only wicket so far in the Test.

Zakir played a defensive shot but could manage only an inside edge, which took a deflection off his pad to Kohli at slip.

Bangladesh collapsed further after his departure as Axar bowled Mushfiqur Rahim for 23 and had Nurul Hasan stumped for three.

Test cricket Bangladesh vs India Test

Comments

1000 characters

Zakir hits hundred in Bangladesh stand but India sniff win

Moonis reassures Imran of PML-Q support as PTI set to unveil assemblies’ dissolution date

PSO may acquire govt stakes in NPP, Gepco

Pakistan rejects India’s criticism of FM Bilawal’s Modi remarks

‘All is not well’ on economic front: Aisha

Inflation-hit people: PM decides to announce ‘comprehensive’ relief package

‘Politically-exposed’ persons facilitate smuggling: As yet no mechanism in place to effectively curb forex outflows

'Serious concerns' despite reinstatement of journalist Twitter accounts: UN

England dismiss Pakistan for 304 on opening day of third Test

IMF executive board approves $3bn Egypt extended arrangement

Musk says will restore suspended Twitter accounts of journalists

Read more stories