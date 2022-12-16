AGL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
ANL 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
AVN 71.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.33%)
BOP 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.63%)
CNERGY 4.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
EPCL 45.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FCCL 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
FLYNG 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
FNEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
GGGL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
GGL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
HUMNL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KEL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
LOTCHEM 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
MLCF 22.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
OGDC 71.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.28%)
PAEL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.55%)
PIBTL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
PRL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.27%)
TPL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.9%)
TPLP 19.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
TREET 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
TRG 133.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
UNITY 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.53%)
WAVES 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.25%)
WTL 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,108 Increased By 11.4 (0.28%)
BR30 14,820 Decreased By -38.9 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,207 Increased By 26.9 (0.07%)
KSE30 15,255 Increased By 39.4 (0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin to visit Belarus Monday for talks with Lukashenko

AFP Published 16 Dec, 2022 12:13pm
Follow us

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Belarus on Monday for talks with his counterpart and ally Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarus leader’s office said.

The Belarus presidency said Friday the pair will hold discussions at the Independence Palace, Lukashenko’s office, in Minsk during Putin’s “working visit”.

The visit comes 10 months into Russia’s offensive in Ukraine, which was launched from several directions, including Belarusian territory.

Minsk said the pair will hold one-on-one talks as well as wider negotiations with their ministers on “Belarusian-Russian integration”.

Moscow and Minsk have committed to a wide range of programmes for deeper economic and defence cooperation.

Putin says Russia will fight sanctions with shift in trade and energy flows

The statement said the “presidents will also give priority to security issues and exchange views on the situation in the region and the world” but did not mention Ukraine.

Lukashenko, in power since 1994, has repeatedly said he did not intend to send Belarusian troops into Ukraine.

Putin last visited Belarus in the summer of 2019.

Belarus President Vladimir Putin Lukashenko Russia’s offensive in Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

Putin to visit Belarus Monday for talks with Lukashenko

Plight of flood-hit people: alarm bells start to ring

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Agri credit target raised to Rs1.8trn: Rs511bn Kissan Package notified

Oil rises, poised to end week higher despite economy concerns

Prepared during IK’s govt: Beijing urges Islamabad to review ‘IPPs report’

‘Flood Levy’: FBR has not drafted any proposal

England eyeing historic clean sweep in Pakistan: Stokes

Jazz’s investment in Pakistan crosses $10.3bn: VEON Group CEO

‘National contingency energy saving plan’ prepared to reduce import bill

Cut in prices of petrol, diesel announced

Read more stories