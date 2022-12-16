Punjab CM meets President amid rising tensions

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi accompanied by the former federal minister Moonis Elahi and MNA Hussain Elahi called on President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday and discussed current political and economic situation besides matters of mutual interest.

Sources quoted Dr Arif Alvi as having said that that being Pakistanis, we all have to think only of Pakistan.

“The country demands unity and political tolerance from all of us. We are trying to resolve matters amicably.” The president also said: “In politics, nothing is final, decisions need to be taken keeping in mind the larger interests of the country.”

Chief Minister Elahi informed the president about the ongoing development projects in Punjab. He also briefed the President about the measures being taken for extending relief to the people of province. He expressed deep concern over the deteriorating economic situation and said that the PDM-led government neither managed the economy nor saved political credibility. The elements who raised the slogan of saving the state, instead of politics, have been badly exposed, he added.

The sources claimed that matters concerning political situation in Punjab and PTI’s political moves came under discussion. Both showed deep concern over the poor state of the economy and the poor policies of the federal government were severely criticized.

The CM regretted that the federal government has economically reversed Pakistan’s progress within a few months. The economy is falling day by day while they want to extend their power, he deplored. He said the question of saving the state is important and everyone has to think for Pakistan. He reiterated that they are with Imran Khan and added that the chief ministership of Punjab is the trust of Imran Khan.

Moreover, President Dr Arif Alvi and CM Elahi co-chaired a meeting wherein it was decided to coordinate with NADRA for the registration of differently-abled persons. Alvi maintained that collection of accurate data on blind and differently-abled people is important. If there is accurate data, the welfare work of special people could be further improved, he said.

He directed for appointment of separate teachers for the training of special people in normal schools, saying that special children have special abilities which could be brought out through training. Ramps in markets and commercial areas should be erected to accommodate special people; he added and noted that implementation of a 5% job quota would provide relief to the special people as they have brought laurels home in different fields. He also appreciated effective measures taken by the Punjab government for disabled people under the leadership of Pervaiz Elahi.

The CM added that he created a separate department for disabled people in 2003 while setting up 170 institutions and free transport for special students. The government was also allocating separate seats for disabled people in new buses, he said.

The Secretary Social Welfare gave a briefing to the President regarding rehabilitation, training, registration and provision of facilities for special persons.

On the other hand, First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi, while talking to the office-bearers of the Hum Mashal-e-Rah (HMR) Foundation after visiting its project Maskan in Nasheman, emphasized the need for practical measures to eliminate discriminatory attitude towards differently-abled people.

Begum Samina Alvi called for joint efforts from all stakeholders for bringing positive change in people’s behavior towards differently-abled persons in society and promoting their inclusion and accessibility in the practical fields.

