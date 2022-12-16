KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Engro Corporation Limited - - - - 26.01.2023 20.01.2023 to 02.30.P.M. 26.01.2023 EOGM Escorts Investments - - - - 09.01.2023 03.01.2023 to Bank Limited 09.30.A.M. 09.01.2023 EOGM (TPLSC) TPL - - - - 22.12.2022 to Corp Limited 23.12.2022 (BIPLSC) BankIslami - - - - - 30.12.2022 to Pakistan Limited 31.12.2022 (KFTFC1) Kashf - - - - - 24.12.2022 to Foundation 30.12.2022 (AKBLTFC6) Askari - - - - - 27.12.2022 to Bank Limited 02.01.2023 ==========================================================================================================

