Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Engro Corporation
Limited - - - - 26.01.2023 20.01.2023 to
02.30.P.M. 26.01.2023
EOGM
Escorts Investments - - - - 09.01.2023 03.01.2023 to
Bank Limited 09.30.A.M. 09.01.2023
EOGM
(TPLSC) TPL - - - - 22.12.2022 to
Corp Limited 23.12.2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami - - - - - 30.12.2022 to
Pakistan Limited 31.12.2022
(KFTFC1) Kashf - - - - - 24.12.2022 to
Foundation 30.12.2022
(AKBLTFC6) Askari - - - - - 27.12.2022 to
Bank Limited 02.01.2023
==========================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments