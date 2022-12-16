AGL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.72%)
Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
16 Dec, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Engro Corporation 
Limited -                               -              -              -       26.01.2023     20.01.2023 to
                                                                              02.30.P.M.        26.01.2023
                                                                              EOGM
Escorts Investments       -             -              -              -       09.01.2023     03.01.2023 to
Bank Limited                                                                  09.30.A.M.        09.01.2023
                                                                              EOGM
(TPLSC) TPL                             -              -              -       -              22.12.2022 to
Corp Limited                                                                                    23.12.2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami       -             -              -              -       -              30.12.2022 to
Pakistan Limited                                                                                31.12.2022
(KFTFC1) Kashf            -             -              -              -       -              24.12.2022 to
Foundation                                                                                      30.12.2022
(AKBLTFC6) Askari         -             -              -              -       -              27.12.2022 to
Bank Limited                                                                                    02.01.2023
==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

dividend Bonus announcements

