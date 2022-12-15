Azam Swati shifted to Islambad, SHC informed

The Sindh High Court (SHC) was informed on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati had been shifted to Islamabad.

A two-member SHC bench, comprising Justice KK Agha and Justice Arshad Hussain Khan were informed by Sindh prosecutor general that all cases registered against Swati in Sindh were disposed of and all FIRs have now become ineffective.

Justice Karim Khan Agha lauded the Sindh government and Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon "for resolving the problem”.

Swati was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on November 27 in a case related to controversial tweets against the military leadership.

This was the second time in less than two months that Swati was arrested over controversial tweets about senior military leaders.

The arrest came after the FIA booked him in a case registered under Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016 (Peca), which deals with offences against the dignity of a person.

A number of first information reports were also registered against him in Balochistan and Sindh for using “derogatory language” and “provoking the people against the army" after which he was handed over to Balochistan police.

The Balochistan High Court (BHC) ordered to quash all FIRs against Swati, before granting him bail last week. However, he was handed over to the Sindh police at the eleventh hour and was in the custody of Qambar Shahdadkot police.

On Tuesday, the Sindh High Court’s Hyderabad registry barred the police from Senator Swati in cases lodged against him within the jurisdiction — which includes Mithi, Nawabshah, and Hyderabad.

During the previous hearing, Swati’s counsel Noorul Haq Qureshi contended that the registration of multiple cases against the PTI leader was a violation of the Supreme Court’s orders.

Subsequently, the court sought details of the cases registered against Swati from the Sindh inspector-general of police, the Hyderabad deputy inspector-general, and the director of the Federal Investigation Agency.

It summoned responses from the respondents in the case by January 11.