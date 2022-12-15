AGL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
ANL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
AVN 74.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
BOP 5.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.46%)
EPCL 46.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FCCL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FLYNG 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
GGGL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.79%)
LOTCHEM 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
OGDC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.31%)
PAEL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.2%)
TPLP 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.55%)
TREET 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.74%)
TRG 136.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.39%)
UNITY 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.43%)
WAVES 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 2.8 (0.07%)
BR30 15,172 Increased By 21.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 41,738 Increased By 23.3 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,463 Increased By 32.7 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets gain on US data

Reuters Published 15 Dec, 2022 06:00am
Follow us

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Wednesday as investors assessed the prospects of a pivot in policy tightening by major central banks in early 2023 especially after the latest US data showed a slowdown in inflation.

The US consumer price index increased 0.1 percent last month, 0.2 percentage points slower than economists expected. In the 12 months through November, headline CPI climbed 7.1 percent - its slowest pace in about a year.

All eyes are now on the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision due later in the day. While a 50-basis-point hike to a range of 4.25 percent to 4.5 percent is almost fully priced in, investors will be looking for clues on the future pace of hikes as well as commentary on the economy. Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar and Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates usually mirror any monetary policy change in the United States.

CPI US Consumer Price Index

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets gain on US data

SAB allows export of up to half a million tons of sugar

IMF wants to observe 3 more quarters, examine flood rehab plan: Dar

PM, Dar, others take stock of economic situation

Floods deteriorate FY23 economic outlook: ADB

PM underscores need for early completion of CASA-1000

Term of provisional distribution: Nepra extends licences’ term of eight Discos

Tunnel collapse: NJHEP CEO alludes to ‘lapses’ in design

Accountability: SC questions immunity available to armed forces

Ministers meet President

Consignments stuck at ports: MoC to hold talks with SBP

Read more stories