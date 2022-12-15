AGL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
ANL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
AVN 74.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
BOP 5.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.46%)
EPCL 46.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FCCL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FLYNG 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
GGGL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.79%)
LOTCHEM 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
OGDC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.31%)
PAEL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.2%)
TPLP 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.55%)
TREET 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.74%)
TRG 136.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.39%)
UNITY 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.43%)
WAVES 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 2.8 (0.07%)
BR30 15,172 Increased By 21.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 41,738 Increased By 23.3 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,463 Increased By 32.7 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

‘Shortfall in revenues’

Mehdi Masood Published 15 Dec, 2022 06:58am
Follow us

That noted economist Dr Hafiz A Pasha could turn any dry and drab talk into an erudite discussion is a fact. His latest op-ed for Business Recorder “Shortfall in revenues” is, in my view, a strong case in point. According to him, for example, “there is need now to run to other sources of revenue, especially the petroleum levy and provincial taxes.

The former revenue source yielded only Rs 47 billion in the first quarter of 2022-23, as compared to the big annual revenue target of Rs 855 billion.” Later, Dr Pasha told this newspaper in an interview that contingency taxation measures as agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the 7th and 8th review of the Extended Fund Facility are likely to be taken due to an overall shortfall in the revenue collection during the current fiscal year.

Be that as it may, the point that I seek to emphasise is that missing a revenue collection target does not necessarily reflect a downside of Pakistan’s economy. What actually has been harming or greatly contributing to its fiscal deficit is government’s spending, particularly the current expenditure. The PTI government, too, had failed to rein in its current expenditure.

But it had been successfully achieving its tax collection targets. In the case of incumbent PML-N-led coalition government, the situation is quite different as the irony is that it has performed in both the key fiscal areas – revenue collection and current expenditure – quite badly. Although Dr Pasha has been found to be prudent and cautious in his analysis of the situation because of whatever reasons, I wholeheartedly recognise the truth in what he has written.

Mehdi Masood (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Pakistan Economy IMF Taxes FBR tax revenues petroleum levy Dr Hafiz Pasha IMF and Pakistan

Mehdi Masood

Comments

1000 characters

‘Shortfall in revenues’

SAB allows export of up to half a million tons of sugar

IMF wants to observe 3 more quarters, examine flood rehab plan: Dar

PM, Dar, others take stock of economic situation

Floods deteriorate FY23 economic outlook: ADB

PM underscores need for early completion of CASA-1000

Term of provisional distribution: Nepra extends licences’ term of eight Discos

Tunnel collapse: NJHEP CEO alludes to ‘lapses’ in design

Accountability: SC questions immunity available to armed forces

Ministers meet President

Consignments stuck at ports: MoC to hold talks with SBP

Read more stories