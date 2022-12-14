Mahira Khan cheers as Messi-inspired Argentina move to final

Following her attendance at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, Pakistani actor Mahira Khan was seen cheering for Argentina at the FIFA World Cup semi-final against Croatia at the Lusail stadium in Doha, Qatar.

An inspired Lionel Messi scored from the penalty spot and Julian Alvarez struck twice on Tuesday as Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 to reach their second World Cup final in eight years.

Messi World Cup magic: Pakistani neighbourhood goes mad for Argentina

Mahira, taking to Instagram stories to share her surroundings, shared a picture along with several videos of the play in motion, packed stadium and elated fans.

Photo: Instagram: @mahirakhan

At the end of the game, she posted a picture of the players, drawing a heart for them. Another post shows her zooming into Messi as he walks off the field, arm-in-arm with the rest of the players.

Photo: Instagram: @mahirakhan

Meanwhile, Messi, 35, who suffered defeat to Germany in the 2014 final, is desperate to crown his extraordinary career by winning his first World Cup and bringing Argentina a third title to add to those won in 1978 and 1986.

It also happens to be the star football player's fifth and last World Cup, as his dream of securing one last win for his country remains intact. Argentina will take on either France or Morocco in Sunday’s final in Qatar.

History-makers Morocco stand in way of France at World Cup