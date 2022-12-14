AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
ANL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
AVN 74.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.43%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
EFERT 82.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.16%)
EPCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.76%)
FCCL 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.88%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.28%)
FLYNG 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 4.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.06%)
GGL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.18%)
LOTCHEM 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.65%)
MLCF 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.69%)
OGDC 71.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.43%)
PAEL 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 4.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
TELE 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.65%)
TPL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 19.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
TREET 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.57%)
TRG 137.11 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.82%)
UNITY 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.82%)
WAVES 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 4,162 Increased By 23.5 (0.57%)
BR30 15,150 Decreased By -39.6 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,714 Increased By 173.8 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,431 Increased By 77.2 (0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Jazz partners with Ericsson to boost digital skills among entrepreneurs

Recorder Report Published 14 Dec, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Jazz has partnered with Ericsson to boost digital skills for their entrepreneurial community in Pakistan through the Ericsson Educate programme that aims to accelerate local innovation.

This yearlong partnership comes under Jazz xlr8, Pakistan’s premier accelerator programme for startups, and aims to solidify Ericsson and Jazz’s mission to enhance the nation's digital skills and increase access to education in the country.

Promoting the portal locally through Jazz’s own youth-oriented programs, Jazz will also work towards upskilling local talents and increasing the readiness of youths for jobs in the telecom and ICT sectors.

The Ericsson Educate platform will strengthen the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) skills of selected youth through a well-curated online course on 21st-century technologies that include 5G networks, Internet of Things (IoT), automation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML). Upon successful completion of the course, participants will receive Ericsson-accredited digital badges of recognition, boosting their portfolios in the job market.

Commenting on this momentous development, AamerEjaz, Jazz’s Chief Digital Officer said, “We are thrilled to partner with Ericsson to elevate digital skills in youth and entrepreneurs across Pakistan. Being inclusive, scalable, and easy to use, Ericsson Educate will help us provide participants access to quality educational content on some of the most transformative digital technologies revolutionizing the nation today.”

Aamir Ahsan Khan, President and Country Manager of Ericsson Pakistan, said, “By leveraging our strong global expertise in the industry 4.0 space, Ericsson will also support Jazz to conduct webinars run by Ericsson experts focused on emerging and next-generation technologies, providing participants valuable insights to prosper in the digital age.”

Through close collaboration with Jazz, the Ericsson Educate programme will offer adequate and inclusive learning opportunities to upskill the digital talents of youth and entrepreneurs across Pakistan, in turn accelerating the digital development of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Jazz Ericsson digital skills entrepreneurs

Comments

1000 characters

Jazz partners with Ericsson to boost digital skills among entrepreneurs

Discussions productive: IMF official

Revenue shortfall necessitates steps agreed with IMF?

ADB describes energy plan as ‘less than effective, efficient’

Land issue of Kohala HPP: C-SAIL seeks support of PPIB

SC says misuse of NAO hurt many businesses

Greater Thal project uplift: Punjab not serious about $200m ADB soft loan: NA told

Rating conditions being simplified: ECR, BMR requirements for securities brokers to go

PM lays foundation stone for Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway

Determination of ERR, PERR: Ogra refuses to include cost of RLNG diversion

ARL warns supply disruption if AGL not operationalized

Read more stories