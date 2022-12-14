WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== December 13, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 12-Dec-22 9-Dec-22 8-Dec-22 7-Dec-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10795 0.108278 0.108249 0.108227 Euro 0.795207 0.794528 0.793699 0.795411 Japanese yen 0.005505 0.005497 0.005525 0.005503 U.K. pound 0.92429 0.922898 0.918537 0.917529 U.S. dollar 0.752894 0.752465 0.754538 0.755448 Algerian dinar 0.005463 0.005465 0.00547 0.005465 Australian dollar 0.510387 0.511074 0.506748 0.505546 Botswana pula 0.058274 0.058617 0.058703 0.058321 Brazilian real 0.141895 0.143628 0.144867 0.144716 Brunei dollar 0.555559 0.557175 0.555993 0.556131 Canadian dollar 0.551248 0.552065 0.555543 0.553848 Chilean peso 0.000874 0.000856 0.000854 Czech koruna 0.032712 0.032706 0.032626 0.032696 Danish krone 0.106913 0.106822 0.106706 0.106936 Indian rupee 0.00911 0.009153 0.00917 0.009153 Israeli New Shekel 0.219631 0.220019 0.219279 0.219288 Korean won 0.000576 0.00057 0.000572 0.000577 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45402 2.45858 2.46074 Malaysian ringgit 0.170396 0.171061 0.171252 0.171478 Mauritian rupee 0.017146 0.017149 0.017256 0.017287 Mexican peso 0.037967 0.038354 0.038352 New Zealand dollar 0.480873 0.479734 0.478415 0.477141 Norwegian krone 0.075341 0.075422 0.075677 0.07557 Omani rial 1.95811 1.96239 1.96475 Peruvian sol 0.197245 Philippine peso 0.013622 0.013531 0.013486 Polish zloty 0.169479 0.169661 0.168574 0.168499 Qatari riyal 0.206839 0.207291 0.207541 Russian ruble 0.011995 0.012062 0.012059 0.012003 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200772 0.20121 0.201453 Singapore dollar 0.555559 0.557175 0.555993 0.556131 South African rand 0.043028 0.043847 0.043866 0.043551 Swedish krona 0.072756 0.072961 0.072784 0.072501 Swiss franc 0.807956 0.80689 0.801293 0.801451 Thai baht 0.021633 0.021683 0.021536 Trinidadian dollar 0.111629 0.111655 0.111863 0.111711 U.A.E. dirham 0.205009 0.205456 0.205704 Uruguayan peso 0.0194 0.019357 0.019333 0.019336 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

