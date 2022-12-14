WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
December 13, 2022
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 12-Dec-22 9-Dec-22 8-Dec-22 7-Dec-22
Chinese yuan 0.10795 0.108278 0.108249 0.108227
Euro 0.795207 0.794528 0.793699 0.795411
Japanese yen 0.005505 0.005497 0.005525 0.005503
U.K. pound 0.92429 0.922898 0.918537 0.917529
U.S. dollar 0.752894 0.752465 0.754538 0.755448
Algerian dinar 0.005463 0.005465 0.00547 0.005465
Australian dollar 0.510387 0.511074 0.506748 0.505546
Botswana pula 0.058274 0.058617 0.058703 0.058321
Brazilian real 0.141895 0.143628 0.144867 0.144716
Brunei dollar 0.555559 0.557175 0.555993 0.556131
Canadian dollar 0.551248 0.552065 0.555543 0.553848
Chilean peso 0.000874 0.000856 0.000854
Czech koruna 0.032712 0.032706 0.032626 0.032696
Danish krone 0.106913 0.106822 0.106706 0.106936
Indian rupee 0.00911 0.009153 0.00917 0.009153
Israeli New Shekel 0.219631 0.220019 0.219279 0.219288
Korean won 0.000576 0.00057 0.000572 0.000577
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45402 2.45858 2.46074
Malaysian ringgit 0.170396 0.171061 0.171252 0.171478
Mauritian rupee 0.017146 0.017149 0.017256 0.017287
Mexican peso 0.037967 0.038354 0.038352
New Zealand dollar 0.480873 0.479734 0.478415 0.477141
Norwegian krone 0.075341 0.075422 0.075677 0.07557
Omani rial 1.95811 1.96239 1.96475
Peruvian sol 0.197245
Philippine peso 0.013622 0.013531 0.013486
Polish zloty 0.169479 0.169661 0.168574 0.168499
Qatari riyal 0.206839 0.207291 0.207541
Russian ruble 0.011995 0.012062 0.012059 0.012003
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200772 0.20121 0.201453
Singapore dollar 0.555559 0.557175 0.555993 0.556131
South African rand 0.043028 0.043847 0.043866 0.043551
Swedish krona 0.072756 0.072961 0.072784 0.072501
Swiss franc 0.807956 0.80689 0.801293 0.801451
Thai baht 0.021633 0.021683 0.021536
Trinidadian dollar 0.111629 0.111655 0.111863 0.111711
U.A.E. dirham 0.205009 0.205456 0.205704
Uruguayan peso 0.0194 0.019357 0.019333 0.019336
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
