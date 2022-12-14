KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (December 13, 2022).
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
US S (O/M) 231.70 234.00 DKK 33.04 33.14
SAUDIA RIYAL 63.70 64.20 NOK 23.41 23.51
UAE DIRHAM 66.70 67.20 SEK 22.58 22.68
EURO 252.00 254.50 AUD $ 159.50 161.50
UK POUND 292.50 295.50 CAD $ 173.60 175.60
JAPANI YEN 1.71190 1.73190 INDIAN RUPEE 2.35 2.65
CHF 251.95 252.95 CHINESE YUAN 38.00 41.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.20 2.30
