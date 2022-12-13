AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
ANL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
AVN 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.13%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
EFERT 81.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.29%)
EPCL 48.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.25%)
FCCL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
FFL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
FLYNG 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.77%)
FNEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
GGGL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.7%)
GGL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.43%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.07%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-7.51%)
MLCF 23.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
OGDC 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.56%)
PAEL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.65%)
PRL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.13%)
TPL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.99%)
TPLP 19.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.66%)
TREET 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
TRG 136.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.7%)
UNITY 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.99%)
WAVES 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
BR100 4,139 Decreased By -25.6 (-0.61%)
BR30 15,190 Decreased By -159.9 (-1.04%)
KSE100 41,541 Decreased By -157.7 (-0.38%)
KSE30 15,353 Decreased By -48.9 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end flat in volatile session

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2022 05:58am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended flat after struggling for direction for much of a volatile session on Monday, as investors braced for local retail inflation data and the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision.

The Nifty 50 index closed flat at 18,497.15, and the S&P BSE Sensex dipped 0.08% to end at 62,130.57.

Both benchmarks fell 0.8% at the open before erasing losses later, though they struggled to move firmly in one direction, as they have since last week after the Reserve Bank of India hiked interest rates and took a hawkish stance.

Indian shares S&P Sensex Nifty 50 index

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares end flat in volatile session

PM’s youth loan scheme relaunched

Govt expects multibillion-dollar support from KSA

ADB approves $554m financing package

FBR exempts Reko Diq Mining Company from CVT

ECB to raise scrutiny of banks’ credit risk, funding

Export-oriented sectors: All set for study on ‘concessionary’ RLNG

Fuel requirement for summer discussed

NA passes foreign investment protection bill

Court proceedings: Senate, too, passes bill to insulate investors

Foreign investors, banks unwilling to invest: Imran Khan

Read more stories