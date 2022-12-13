Indian shares end flat in volatile session

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended flat after struggling for direction for much of a volatile session on Monday, as investors braced for local retail inflation data and the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision.

The Nifty 50 index closed flat at 18,497.15, and the S&P BSE Sensex dipped 0.08% to end at 62,130.57.

Both benchmarks fell 0.8% at the open before erasing losses later, though they struggled to move firmly in one direction, as they have since last week after the Reserve Bank of India hiked interest rates and took a hawkish stance.