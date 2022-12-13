AGL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
ANL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
AVN 75.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.48%)
CNERGY 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
EFERT 81.59 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.48%)
EPCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.14%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
FFL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FLYNG 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FNEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.3%)
GGGL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
MLCF 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.29%)
OGDC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.49%)
PAEL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PIBTL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.27%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.71%)
TELE 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 19.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
TRG 137.16 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.85%)
UNITY 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
WAVES 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,168 Increased By 29.2 (0.71%)
BR30 15,275 Increased By 85.1 (0.56%)
KSE100 41,728 Increased By 187 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,425 Increased By 71.9 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UK economy rebounds in Oct

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2022 07:38am
Follow us

LONDON: Britain’s economy rebounded in October a little more strongly than expected from September when output was affected by a one-off public holiday to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, but a recession remained on the cards, official data showed on Monday. Gross domestic product grew by 0.5% in October after September’s 0.6% contraction, the Office for National Statistics said.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 0.4% bounce-back. “While today’s figures show some growth, I want to be honest that there is a tough road ahead,” finance minister Jeremy Hunt said in response to the data.

“Like the rest of Europe, we are not immune from the aftershocks of Covid-19, Putin’s war and high global gas prices,” he said. In the three months to October, Britain’s economy shrank by 0.3%, a smaller fall than a median forecast for a 0.4% contraction in the Reuters poll but the biggest drop since early 2021.

The Bank of England - which looks set to raise interest rates for a ninth meeting in a row on Thursday to contain the risks from an inflation rate above 11% - said last month that Britain’s economy looked set for a two-year recession if interest rates rose as much as investors had been pricing.

Even without further rate hikes, the economy would shrink in five of the six quarters until the end of 2023, it said.

UK Bank of England Europe UK economy interest rates global gas prices Britain’s economy

Comments

1000 characters

UK economy rebounds in Oct

PM’s youth loan scheme relaunched

Govt expects multibillion-dollar support from KSA

FBR exempts Reko Diq Mining Company from CVT

Export-oriented sectors: All set for study on ‘concessionary’ RLNG

Fuel requirement for summer discussed

NA passes foreign investment protection bill

Court proceedings: Senate, too, passes bill to insulate investors

Foreign investors, banks unwilling to invest: Imran Khan

SBP amends D-SIBs Framework

‘Gwadar shipyard faces delay due to land allotment issues’

Read more stories