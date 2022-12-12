AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
ANL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
AVN 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.13%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
EFERT 81.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.29%)
EPCL 48.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.25%)
FCCL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
FFL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
FLYNG 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.77%)
FNEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
GGGL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.7%)
GGL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.43%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.07%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-7.51%)
MLCF 23.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
OGDC 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.56%)
PAEL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.65%)
PRL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.13%)
TPL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.99%)
TPLP 19.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.66%)
TREET 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
TRG 136.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.7%)
UNITY 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.99%)
WAVES 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
BR100 4,139 Decreased By -25.6 (-0.61%)
BR30 15,190 Decreased By -159.9 (-1.04%)
KSE100 41,541 Decreased By -157.7 (-0.38%)
KSE30 15,353 Decreased By -48.9 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans slip further from 3-month top, wheat rebounds

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2022 05:51pm
Follow us

PARIS/NEW DELHI: Chicago soybeans fell for a second day on Monday, declining further from last week’s three-month high as investors feared more COVID-19 cases in China will dampen demand, while weekend rain in Argentina tempered concerns about a drought in the country, analysts said.

A steep fall in palm oil, following last week’s slide in soyoil, also dragged prices of the oilseed.

Wheat reversed losses from Friday to pull away from a one-year low struck last week, while Corn also ticked higher.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 1.4% at $14.62-3/4 a bushel by 1144 GMT, to pull away from Thursday’s near three-month peak of $14.92-3/4.

The recent rally was spurred by US export sales to China, by far the world’s biggest soybean importer, and hopes that Beijing would loosen its strict policy on COVID.

But investor sentiment cooled as China faced an upturn in infections while it rolls back restrictions.

“China’s covid spread, even if it’s to get back to normal, is shutting stores and restaurants in the short term,” Michael Magdovitz, senior commodity analyst at Rabobank, said.

Soybeans near 3-month high, set for weekly gain on China demand hopes

Chinese hog futures extended a plunge on Monday as participants worried that coronavirus cases will dent meat demand in the run-up to the Lunar New Year holiday.

In South America, part of Argentina’s drought-hit farm belt received significant rainfall over the weekend, while in Brazil forecasts pointed to ample precipitation in the week ahead.

In US and world crop estimates on Friday, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) raised slightly its projection of global soybean ending stocks and trimmed US biofuel demand for soyoil following lower-than-expected regulatory requirements that had sparked a slide in soyoil futures.

CBOT wheat climbed 1.9% to $7.48-1/2 a bushel after falling last week to its weakest since October 2021.

CBOT corn was up 0.7% at $6.48-3/4 a bushel.

News that the Ukrainian port of Odesa suspended operations on Sunday after Russian strikes on energy supply put attention back on risks to wartime grain shipments. The port resumed activity on Monday.

The USDA on Friday had increased its export forecasts for Ukrainian wheat and corn following last month’s extension of a Black Sea shipping corridor.

Soybeans

Comments

1000 characters

Soybeans slip further from 3-month top, wheat rebounds

Flood relief: ADB approves $554mn financing package

Rupee under duress, settles at 224.65 against US dollar

Facing massive economic headwinds, companies in Pakistan struggle to keep operations going

Toshakhana case: Court to announce verdict on ECP plea against Imran on Dec 15

Bugis Investments sells its entire stake in MCB Bank for nearly Rs7.48bn

Attack on Kabul hotel popular with Chinese nationals ends, three assailants killed

Oil steadies after falls as weak economy offsets supply risks

TPL Properties completes Rs7bn strategic investment in REIT Fund

Chaman attack: Pakistan asks Afghanistan to take ‘strictest possible action’

SHC stops police from arresting Azam Swati in more cases

Read more stories