AGL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.09%)
ANL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
AVN 75.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
EFERT 81.99 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.44%)
EPCL 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.01%)
FCCL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.88%)
FFL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
FLYNG 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FNEL 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.28%)
GGGL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.89%)
GGL 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.52%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.22%)
OGDC 71.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.49%)
PAEL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.13%)
PIBTL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PRL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.88%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.79%)
TPL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
TPLP 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.31%)
TREET 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
TRG 135.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.81%)
UNITY 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.05%)
WAVES 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.96%)
BR100 4,153 Decreased By -4.5 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,310 Decreased By -28.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 41,597 Decreased By -55 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,373 Decreased By -6.7 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans near 3-month high, set for weekly gain on China demand hopes

Reuters Published 09 Dec, 2022 11:07am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybeans gained more ground on Friday, trading close to their highest since mid-September, as strong demand led by top importer China underpinned the market.

While soybeans were likely to post a weekly gain, wheat was on track for a fifth consecutive weekly decline and corn was down for a second straight week.

“Soybeans were supported by additional US export demand and good export sales,” said Terry Reilly, senior agriculture futures analyst at Futures International.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.1% to $14.88 a bushel, as of 0335 GMT, wheat added 0.1% to $7.47-1/4 a bushel, and corn gained 0.1% to $6.43 a bushel.

For the week, soybeans have gained about 3.5%, while wheat was down 1.8% and corn has given up around half a percent.

US exporters on Thursday morning reported sales of 118,000 tonnes of soybeans to China and 718,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year.

This marks the third flash sale of soybeans to China this week, spurring broader hopes that easing COVID-19 lockdown measures in China will boost demand for US commodities.

For the week ended Dec. 1, export sales of soybeans totalled 1.746 million tonnes, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) said, beating the high end of trade forecasts that ranged from 600,000 to 1.45 million tonnes.

Argentina’s estimated area for 2022/23 soybeans could be cut due to the effects of prolonged drought in the region, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Wednesday.

Soybeans firm on demand optimism, wheat faces pressure from Black Sea supplies

The moves in grains were limited as traders awaited monthly world crop forecasts from the USDA on Friday. Export demand for US wheat continues to languish, with 189,800 tonnes sold in the week ended Dec.

1, near the low end of analysts’ forecasts ranging from 150,000 to 400,000 tonnes.

Corn export sales for the week totalled 691,600 tonnes, in line with analysts’ estimates for 300,000 to 1.075 million tonnes.

Brazil’s total grain crop is expected to reach a record 312.2 million tonnes, government food and statistics agency Conab said on Thursday, up 15% from the previous year though slightly down from an earlier estimate of 313.04 million tonnes.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, soymeal, corn and soyoil futures contracts on Thursday and net sellers of wheat futures, traders said.

Soybeans

Comments

1000 characters

Soybeans near 3-month high, set for weekly gain on China demand hopes

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Forex reserves fall to $6.7bn on repayments

CARs: ADB lists barriers to trade flows

FX reserves may rise in H2FY23: All debt repayments on track, says SBP governor

Saudi Arabia, China sign strategic deals

‘Country of Particular Concern’: Pakistan conveys its concerns to US

765kV DC transmission lines: FD asks PD to take action on award of contract

Cabinet approves restoration of 11 revoked POL exploration licences

Amendments to power plants’ documents,transition from USD Libor benchmark to SOFR: MoF urges PD to nominate body as focal point

Consignments of imported soybean feed: FTO may issue release order today

Read more stories