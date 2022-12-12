AGL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
ANL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
AVN 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.91%)
FCCL 12.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
FFL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
FLYNG 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
FNEL 4.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.69%)
GGL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.55%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.26%)
KEL 2.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.18%)
LOTCHEM 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
OGDC 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.74%)
PAEL 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
PRL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.72%)
TPLP 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.02%)
TREET 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
TRG 137.90 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.56%)
UNITY 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.65%)
WAVES 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,168 Increased By 3.8 (0.09%)
BR30 15,361 Increased By 11.5 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,720 Increased By 21.8 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,414 Increased By 11.6 (0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee likely to slip as US data stokes higher rates worry

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2022 10:08am
Follow us

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee was expected to weaken at the open on Monday as the US dollar and Treasury yields ticked higher as US data late last week affirmed the need for higher interest rates.

The rupee is seen around 82.45 per dollar in early trades, against its previous close of 82.27.

The currency was quite volatile last week, swiftly going from trading near 81.30 per dollar to 82.50 – despite several positive factors – due to likely equity position adjustments.

Softer oil prices are good for the rupee, but caution is expected ahead of the Federal Reserve policy outcome on Wednesday and other global central bank meetings this week, a foreign exchange trader said.

“Equity outflows are a visible headwind (to the rupee), likely given optimism on China,” Barclays wrote in a note. Asian stocks and currencies weakened across the board.

The South Korean won led losses with a 0.9% drop.

The dollar index was back above the 105-level, while the benchmark Treasury yields were at 3.5820%, having jumped 9 basis points on Friday.

Data, on that day, showed US monthly producer prices rose 0.3% in November, higher than expected, with October figures revised upwards, suggesting interest rates would remain higher for longer.

Consumer sentiment also improved. US consumer price index (CPI) data is due on Tuesday, which “will likely be the bigger driver” for the dollar, given the Fed’s guidance toward smaller hikes, Barclays said.

Indian rupee seen opening higher as oil falls further, Asian FX rise

The Fed is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points, but the focus will be on the central bank’s updated economic projections and Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference.

Bank of England and European Central Bank meetings to follow in the latter half of the week. In India, November CPI data is due after market hours, which likely cooled to a nine-month low of 6.40%, a Reuters poll showed.

Bank of England European Central Bank Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee likely to slip as US data stokes higher rates worry

Imran Khan talks of ‘looming’ default

Govt committed to bringing economic stability: Dar

6 civilians killed, 17 hurt by Afghan border forces

New Gwadar international airport: test flights to commence next year

Construction of Greater Thal Canal: Punjab slams Centre for ‘refusing’ to sign loan agreement

‘Remanded back’ cases: FTO asks FBR to trace out records

‘All bets off’ if Iran gets nuclear weapon: Saudi Arabia

Kashmir situation: OIC to submit assessment report to member countries

Japanese startup launches historic Moon mission

US forces kill two IS ‘officials’ in Syria raid

Read more stories