New Gwadar international airport: test flights to commence next year

ISLAMABAD: Test flights will commence at New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) on March 23, 2023 but some delay is expected in completion of project scheduled for July 2023, sources close to Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives told Business Recorder.

This update was shared at a recent meeting on Gwadar projects presided over by the Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal.

According to sources, Chinese side committed to overcome the delays and to conduct the test flights on the agreed date of March 23, 2023. The sources said, 78 percent progress work on air side has been completed, on navigation by 47 per cent, ATC tower by 52 per cent, terminal building by 32 per cent, and other buildings by 22 percent.

According to sources package-1 includes power supply and fence, security system, with 12 per cent progress. Regarding Package-2 (PCCA residential complex), a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) was issued on November 23, 2022. However, agreement signing date is December 23, 2022.

The financial bids of Package -3 (ASF camp), were opened on November 15, 2022 and are under evaluation of NESPAK. The bid opening date of desalination plant of CAA (0.3 MGD) is December 15, 2022. Three Chinese and two Pakistani companies have submitted their bids. PCAA has initiated case for allocation of Rs 2 billion which is under process.

Gwadar airport to become operational by next year

Minister for Planning reiterated the Prime Minister’s directives to conduct the soft-opening of the airport by March 23, 2023 and completion by July 31, 2023.

The Aviation Division noted that the Chinese contractor is agreeable to follow the timeline for soft-opening; however, project completion by July 2023 was not possible.

The meeting was informed that main runway of Quetta airport is currently under construction. Work completion is due by January 2023. PCAA will present progress on-site during Planning Minister’s visit to Quetta. Turbat airport expansion is also under way, as contractor has been mobilized and work will be completed by October 2023.

The sources said, for maintenance dredging at Gwadar Port bids/ tenders were opened on November 11, 2022. Technical evaluation has already been completed. Gwadar Port Authority has submitted revised PC-1 amounting to Rs 4.5 billion for consideration and approval of CDWP. Ministry of Maritime Affairs/ GPA has been directed for initiation of work in phases as per approved PC-1.

Phase-1 include achieving depth up to 14-m (dredging required approx 1900,000 cum). Necessary funds for the phase-1 have already been made available as per approved PC-1. Minister for Planning reiterated the Prime Minister’s directives to complete phase-1 before the start of next monsoon season.

Regarding additional 100-MW electricity from Iran, Power Division has informed that the Jiwani to Gwadar transmission line of 60-KM would be completed during the current month and it will be provided 60-70 MW on one circuit. Evacuation, foundation concreting and backfilling work is in progress whereas 25-KM string work has been completed. NTDC component will be completed this month whereas Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Power Division will coordinate with Iran. Additional Rs 1.8 billion is required to complete the project. Sponsors will meet it through re-appropriation or will process special case in mid-year review.

Khuzdar-Panjgur Transmission line (via Nag-Basima); lot 04, Tx line from Nag to Gwadar is being constructed by FWO. Funds are made available on time, Right of Way (RoW) and LC letter issues are resolved. Out of 1038 towers, 232 towers have already been erected. String hardware has not yet arrived from abroad.

300-MW Gwadar coal power project: Power Division/ PPIB has suggested to the Chinese company to explore the possibility of establishing the project on local coal instead of imported coal as relocating it to Thar. The other option under consideration is to construct 500-KV transmission line from Hub to Gwadar to cater to all the energy requirements of the area.

Power Division will finalize the decision based on reliable technical analysis and share it with the Chinese side during the Energy Group meeting for consensus decision.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022