AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
ANL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
AVN 75.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.82%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.05%)
FFL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FLYNG 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
FNEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (10.1%)
GGL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.67%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
MLCF 23.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.92%)
OGDC 71.91 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.14%)
PAEL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PIBTL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPL 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.67%)
TPLP 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
TREET 21.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.1%)
TRG 137.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
UNITY 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.51%)
WAVES 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 6.3 (0.15%)
BR30 15,350 Increased By 10.3 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,698 Increased By 46.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,402 Increased By 22.3 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran says uranium traces came in waste from abroad

AFP Published 09 Dec, 2022 07:28pm
Follow us

TEHRAN: Iran’s nuclear chief has said traces of enriched uranium found on its territory by UN inspectors were brought into the country from abroad, disputing claims of secret nuclear activity.

The UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency, or IAEA, has for months been pressing Tehran to explain the presence of the nuclear material at three undeclared sites.

The discovery further complicated efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that has been hanging by a thread since the United States unilaterally withdrew from it in 2018 under then-president Donald Trump.

In remarks published Thursday by Hamshahri newspaper, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, said the traces came from waste brought into Iran from other countries.

Eslami said the places visited by UN inspectors were a cattle farm, an abandoned mine and a landfill.

IAEA chief still hopes Tehran visit will take place

“In the landfill, they took samples from the waste that entered Iran from different countries,” the report quoted him as saying.

“This does not mean the place of discovery was a nuclear site or that it was an undeclared nuclear activity.”

“The waste came from Iraq and from other countries,” Eslami said.

“We have prevented the entry of much of this waste… They were not nuclear substances from our own manufacturing but perhaps traces from previous use in the country of origin.”

In a resolution last month, the IAEA’s board of governors deplored the lack of cooperation an “technically credible” answers from Tehran.

UN rights chief’s offer to visit Iran met with silence

As a result, the agency said it was unable to guarantee the authenticity and integrity of Iran’s nuclear programme.

But Eslami said Tehran has “provided documented and argued answers to the request” of the UN nuclear watchdog.

An IAEA delegation had planned to travel to Tehran in November, but the visit did not take place.

The 2015 deal was designed to prevent Iran from covertly developing a nuclear bomb, a goal the Islamic republic has always denied.

Efforts to get Iran and the United States back on board with the agreement have stalled.

Iran IAEA uranium

Comments

1000 characters

Iran says uranium traces came in waste from abroad

Supreme Court declares new Reko Diq mine deal legal

Rupee depreciation continues, settles at 224.4 against US dollar

BHC orders to quash all FIRs registered against PTI's Azam Swati

At $561.16bn, India's forex reserves rise for 4th week, hit over 3-month high

Pakistan Refinery says will shut down for 'approximately 20 days'

Oil set for 10% weekly drop as demand worries dominate

Gas production at desired delivery pressure: Mari signs agreement with fertiliser companies

Abrar claims seven on debut, Babar leads Pakistan’s reply in Multan

KSE-100 witnesses range-bound session, ends week on flat note

China’s Xi meets Arab leaders on ‘milestone’ Saudi trip

Read more stories