Asif takes IK to task for ‘feeding false narratives to youths’

SIALKOT: Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Sunday that former premier Imran Khan, during around four year tenure in government, not only destroyed the national economy but also the upcoming generations by feeding them with negative narratives.

Addressing the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers convention here, he said that the said person [Imran Khan] was making hue and cry again for bringing him to power again so that he could cause more destruction to the country.

However, he warned, it would never happen again. He said now every institution would serve the nation within the constitutional parameters and steer the country from the current crises.

The defence minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was asking for snap elections so that he could inflict more miseries on the people of Pakistan. He said entire country was witness to the fact that the decision to bring Imran Khan to power in 2018 was a wrong decision. He said people were suffering as a consequence of Imran Khan government’s failure and wrong policies.

Kh Asif said that the coalition government in Centre was trying day and night for the last eight months to improve and revive the country’s economy. It is determined that very soon it would be able to bring the country’s economy on the right track, for which important and concrete steps were being taken, he added.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N and other parties of the ruling allies were trying their best to provide relief to the common man. “We got rid of inflation, electricity and gas high tariffs, but the floods pushed the country to severe economic crisis again. Millions of people were affected by floods, and water is still standing in Sindh and Balochistan areas; millions of people still have no roof over their heads,” he added.

The federal minister said Imran Khan’s lust for power and wealth had no limits. “This person can do anything in his lust for wealth and power,” he alleged. Kh Asif said during the four-year rule of PTI, a media trial was conducted to defame the PML-N leaders. Many leaders were sent to jails, false cases were registered against them. Rana Sanaullah also faced a fake case and he was kept in prison. But by the grace of Allah Almighty, we were cleared of all fake cases,” he added.

Kh Asif said that a British newspaper Daily Mail, which published a fabricated article against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has apologised now for false accusations. He said that those who call Imran Khan honest should know that he was not an honest person at all. He was the biggest thief, and it had been proven now, he added.

The federal minister said Imran Khan sold jewellery worth Rs 6 billion from Tosha Khana for only Rs 15 million. Later on, the reported buyer of the watch rejected claims of Imran Khan that he had bought the expensive wristwatch.

He said that on that particular date mentioned on the receipt, he had only Rs 2 million in his bank account. So how could he buy such an expensive watch, Kh Asif quoted that shopkeepers as saying.

The defence minister said the real reason for Imran Khan’s crying was the issue of appointment of new army chief. Imran Khan wanted to bring the army chief of his desire, he added. Kh Asif said that Allah Almighty gave the honour to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif that he appointed the army chief for six times, while his brother, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, got the honour of appointing the army chief for one time.