Dec 12, 2022
Cleanliness drive kicked off at SU by GYMC

Recorder Report Published 12 Dec, 2022 06:07am
HYDERABAD: The Green Youth Movement Club (GYMC) of Sindh University Jamshoro, in collaboration with the Concern Waste Sindh and Recycling (CWSR), launched “Cleanliness Drive 2022” in the Arts Faculty Building of the university.

The campaign started from the main gate of the Arts Faculty Building and was led by Syndicate Member of Sindh University Prof. Dr. Arfana Begum Mallah, Director Students’ Affairs and Focal Person of Green Youth Movement Club Dr. Muhammad Younis Leghari, Secretary of the Movement Club, Dr. Saju Mal and the CEO of Concern Waste Sindh and Recycling Abdul Haq Banglani.

On the occasion, young volunteers and students of the university were informed about the campus cleaning campaign and the challenges faced by Pakistan due to climate change linked with grime and heaps of garbage.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders said that the Green Youth Movement Club was an important step of the Prime Minister’s successful youth program, which was introduced in Sindh University through Higher Education Commission Islamabad.

They said that students and teachers should play an important role in the cleanliness campaign and environment protection, which they said was being highlighted through the Movement Club.

At this juncture, Dr. Ahmed Ali Brohi, Dr. Naimatullah Shah, Dr. Shaista, Dr. Khalid Hussain Lashari, Dr. Punhal Lashari, Dr. Rafique Ahmed Lashari, Dr. Nabi Bakhsh Narejo, Dr. Atif Mangi, Prof. Saeed Ahmed Mangi, Dr. Amanullah Mehar, Dr. Naimatullah Khilji, Dr. Rushdullah Shah alias Makhmour Bukhari, Kashif Ali Narejo, Shah Ali Shahshah, Kashif Ali, Ashfaq Ahmed, Prem Chand, Abdul Khalique, Himat Ali, Javaria, Nimra, Fatima, Farhan Ahmed and many other teachers and students were present.

