Dec 11, 2022
England’s Brook reaches century in Multan Test

AFP Published 11 Dec, 2022 11:19am
Photo: AFP
MULTAN: Fast-rising England batter Harry Brook completed his second century of the series against Pakistan Sunday on the third day of the Multan Test.

The 23-year-old drove spinner Mohammad Nawaz for a 14th boundary to get to three figures, following his 153 in the first Test in Rawalpindi.

His hundred, in only his third Test, came off 137 deliveries.

Multan Test: England get 281-run lead on second day

England were on 245-5 when Brooks got his ton, having added 43 runs and extending their lead to 324.

England, on their first Test tour of Pakistan for 17 years, lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first match by 74 runs.

Mohammad Nawaz Harry Brook PAKISTAN VS ENGLAND TEST SERIES MULTAN TEST

