England’s Brook reaches century in Multan Test

MULTAN: Fast-rising England batter Harry Brook completed his second century of the series against Pakistan Sunday on the third day of the Multan Test.

The 23-year-old drove spinner Mohammad Nawaz for a 14th boundary to get to three figures, following his 153 in the first Test in Rawalpindi.

His hundred, in only his third Test, came off 137 deliveries.

England were on 245-5 when Brooks got his ton, having added 43 runs and extending their lead to 324.

England, on their first Test tour of Pakistan for 17 years, lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first match by 74 runs.