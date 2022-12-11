China achieved over 10-fold rise in GDP in last four decades: speakers

KARACHI: China has tremendously improved the living standard of its people during last three decades and alleviated poverty to a remarkable extent.

These views were expressed by speakers at a ceremony for awarding the certificates recognizing the contribution made by friends in Pakistan, held at the Chinese Consulate Friday evening.

They said China has achieved over tenfold increase in its GDP during last four decades. China was an underdeveloped country in first three decades, however this country made a dramatic improvement under its visionary leadership with the help of its hardworking population.

Due to this progress, China has now become the world’s largest exporter and is the second largest economy in the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Li Bijian, Consul General of China said that China is not only biggest country in terms of its area and population, but also second largest economy in the world.

With the total area of 10 million square kilometers and over 1.4 billion population, the per capita income has also increased to $12,000, he added.

The Consul General said China has very strong governance system. The leadership comes from grass-root level. He said China has very good relations with Pakistan and other countries in the region.

Former Ambassador Syed Hasan Javed said China was the largest underdeveloped country till 1980. The poverty level was high and a large portion of its population was living below poverty line.

However, China made dramatic and tremendous progress in the last four decades. Now, China has become the largest exporter in the world, he added.

Wamiq A Zuberi, Editor Business Recorder said Pak-China relations are based on mutual respect. He said China has developed its strong governance system that led this nation to achieve development goals.

He said Pakistan and China enjoy strong relations. China has always supported Pakistan on every platform of international and regional level.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor initiative is also a great example of Pak-China relations.

Aamir Zia, Manzar Naqvi, Mubashir Mir and others also spoke on the occasion. They shared their views about the tremendous development and progress of China. They also discussed bilateral diplomatic and trade relations between Pakistan and China.

Later, the Consul General of China, Li Bijian presented recognition certificates to the friends in Pakistan who contributed to strengthening Pak-China ties.

A large number of people from different walks of life attended the event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022