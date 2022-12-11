AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
All set for LG polls in 2 Balochistan districts today

APP Published 11 Dec, 2022 04:02am
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalized all arrangements for the first phase of local government elections in Balochistan’s two districts on Sunday.

According to ECP, the elections are being held in district Lasbela, Hub and municipal committee, Haramzai of district Pishin.

Polling workers along with election materials including ballot papers and polling bags have already arrived at their respective polling stations. All presiding officers have established polling stations and polling booths in their respective areas of duty. There are a total of 272,323 registered voters in these two districts, with 153,236 male and 119,087 female voters. There are 259 polling stations and 690 polling booths to facilitate the voters. While, some 6,151 male and 4,739 female voters are set to choose their representatives for municipal committee, Haramzai, Pishin District.

Balochistan LG polls ECP

