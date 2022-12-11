AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
Dec 11, 2022
Oil prices drop in volatile trading

Reuters Published 11 Dec, 2022 04:02am
NEW YORK: Oil price settled lower in volatile trading on Friday, with both benchmarks recording their biggest weekly declines in months, as growing recession fears negated any supply woes after weak economic data from China, Europe and the United States.

US West Texas Intermediate crude settled 44 cents lower at $71.02 a barrel, a new low for 2022. Brent crude settled 5 cents lower at $76.10 per barrel.

“Any concerns about supply are secondary to worries about the economy,” Mizuho analyst Robert Yawger said. Oil prices had found some support and risen more than 1% earlier in the session after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the world’s biggest energy exporter could cut output in response to a price cap on its crude oil exports.

However, a slightly higher-than-expected rise in US producer prices in November, and news of a partial restart on the Keystone Pipeline undid those gains and pushed the benchmarks more than a dollar lower.

