Nazim Jokhio case: Court indicts PPP legislator, others

INP Published 11 Dec, 2022 04:02am
KARACHI: An additional district and sessions court on Saturday indicted Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Jam Awais and eight other suspects in the Nazim Jokhio murder case.

Jam Awais, along with his servants, is facing charges of murdering Nazim Jokhio.

As per details, the additional District and Sessions Judge-I (Malir) Faraz Ahmed Chandio resumed the hearing of Nazim Jokhio’s murder case. The court indicted Jam Awais and others accused of Nazim Jokhio’s murder.

All eight suspects including Jam Awais have denied the murder accusations against them. The court ordered to summon the witnesses on next hearing and adjourned the hearing till December 15.

Earlier, it emerged that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Jam Awais, the prime suspect in Nazim Jokhio murder case, had been staying at a hospital instead of jail for the past several months.

In October last year, the family of Nazim Jokhio said that PPP MPA Jam Awais, Gohram Jokhio and his men had allegedly tortured Nazim Jokhio to death as he tried to stop his foreign guests from hunting houbara bustards in the Memon Goth area of Karachi. Police registered a murder case against Awais, his brother MNA Jam Kareem and others.

