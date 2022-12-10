AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
ANL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
AVN 75.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.82%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.05%)
FFL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FLYNG 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
FNEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (10.1%)
GGL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.67%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
MLCF 23.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.92%)
OGDC 71.91 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.14%)
PAEL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PIBTL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPL 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.67%)
TPLP 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
TREET 21.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.1%)
TRG 137.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
UNITY 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.51%)
WAVES 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 6.3 (0.15%)
BR30 15,350 Increased By 10.3 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,698 Increased By 46.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,402 Increased By 22.3 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran again summons UK, German envoys: media

AFP Published 10 Dec, 2022 07:58pm
Follow us

TEHRAN: Iran on Saturday again called in the British ambassador, marking the 15th time in less than three months a foreign envoy has been summoned, as protests shake the country.

The foreign ministry called in British ambassador Simon Shercliff, a day after his German counterpart, Hans-Udo Muzel, had to appear, the state news agency IRNA said.

This brings to at least 15 times in about 10 weeks the number of times envoys, almost all from Western countries, have been summoned.

“This is a reaction of Iranian diplomacy to unprecedented pressure against Iran,” IRNA said.

Shercliff has now been summoned five times since the demonstrations sparked by the death of Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, 22.

She died in custody on September 16 after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women.

Iran calls the protests “riots” and says they have been encouraged by its foreign foes.

IRNA said the foreign ministry protested the United Kingdom’s support for “terror and unrest”, and sanctions it has imposed.

On Friday the ministry summoned Muzel for the fourth time in the same span of time, IRNA said.

The ministry expressed “its utmost objection toward Germany’s unacceptable intervention,” after Berlin’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock criticised the “perfidious summary trial” which issued a death sentence against Mohsen Shekari.

Iran hanged him on Thursday in the first known execution connected with the protests.

He was convicted of blocking a street and wounding a paramilitary during the early phase of the protests.

Germany also summoned Iran’s ambassador, a diplomatic source said. Other Western governments also condemned the execution of Shekari, and some including the UK imposed additional sanctions.

Iran has also summoned the French representative twice. Ambassadors from Australia, Norway and Denmark have also been called in over the protests.

Tehran’s foreign ministry has upbraided the envoys for various reasons including “anti-Iranian positions about the protests,” and “anti-Iranian propaganda” by media based in the countries, IRNA said.

After widespread international outrage at Shekari’s execution Iran said it was exercising restraint, both in the response by security forces, and the “proportionality” of the judicial process.

Thousands of people have been arrested, and in late November a general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that more than 300 people have died, including dozens of security forces members.

Iran iran protests

Comments

1000 characters

Iran again summons UK, German envoys: media

FTO orders FBR to release soybean consignments

CDA seals Azam Swati’s Islamabad farmhouse

Bangladesh opposition mounts huge protest in capital

COAS says Balochistan's security to be ensured for socio-economic development

England nose ahead in Multan despite Abrar brilliance

US sportswriter Wahl dies suddenly while covering World Cup

EU at odds over gas price cap as 12 countries criticise latest proposal

Rana Sanaullah acquitted in narcotics case

Police say number of people missing after explosion on island of Jersey

Economy: Dar, others take stock of situation

Read more stories