Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 10 Dec, 2022 06:00am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
S G ALLIED BUSINESSES 
LIMITED                          5-Dec-22      12-Dec-22    NIL                            12-Dec-22
Thal Limited #                   6-Dec-22      13-Dec-22                                   13-Dec-22
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company 
Limited                          9-Dec-22      15-Dec-22    10%            7-Dec-22        15-Dec-22
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank 
Limited                          9-Dec-22      16-Dec-22
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank 
Limited                          6-Dec-22      19-Dec-22
Aruj Industries Limited          13-Dec-22     19-Dec-22    Nil                            19-Dec-22
Dewan Farooque Motors 
Limited #                        13-Dec-22     19-Dec-22                                   19-Dec-22
Ghani Chemical Industries 
Limited #                        14-Dec-22     20-Dec-22                                   20-Dec-22
Equity Modarba 1st               11-Dec-22     22-Dec-22    NIL                            22-Dec-22
Nazir Cotton Mills 
Limited                          16-Dec-22     22-Dec-22    Nil                            22-Dec-22
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills 
Limited                          16-Dec-22     23-Dec-22    NIL                            23-Dec-22
JS Global Capital 
Limited #                        17-Dec-22     23-Dec-22                                   23-Dec-22
Hascol Petroleum 
Limited #                        20-Dec-22     26-Dec-22                                   26-Dec-22
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank 
Limited                          20-Dec-22     26-Dec-22
Archroma Pakistan Limited        20-Dec-22     27-Dec-22    200% (F)       16-Dec-22       27-Dec-22
Sapphire Fibres Limited #        21-Dec-22     27-Dec-22                                   27-Dec-22
Reliance Cotton Spinning 
Mills Ltd #                      21-Dec-22     27-Dec-22                                   27-Dec-22
Sapphire Textile Mills 
Limited #                        21-Dec-22     27-Dec-22                                   27-Dec-22
Al Shaheer Corporation 
Limited                          21-Dec-22     27-Dec-22    25%R           19-Dec-22
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Limited                          21-Dec-22     27-Dec-22                                   27-Dec-22
(JSBLTFC3) JS Bank Limited       15-Dec-22     28-Dec-22
JS Investments Limited #         21-Dec-22     28-Dec-22                                   28-Dec-22
Panther Tyres Ltd.               22-Dec-22     28-Dec-22                                   28-Dec-22
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Limited       16-Dec-22     29-Dec-22
Punjab Oil Mills Limited         23-Dec-22     29-Dec-22                                   29-Dec-22
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Limited       17-Dec-22     30-Dec-22
Maple Leaf Cement Factory 
Limited #                        24-Dec-22     30-Dec-22                                   30-Dec-22
Siemens (Pakistan) 
Engineering                       5-Jan-23     12-Jan-23    460%           3-Jan-23        12-Jan-23
Summit Bank Limited                                                                        27-Dec-22
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure from call option *

