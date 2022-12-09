AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
ANL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
AVN 75.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.82%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.05%)
FFL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FLYNG 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
FNEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (10.1%)
GGL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.67%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
MLCF 23.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.92%)
OGDC 71.91 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.14%)
PAEL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PIBTL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPL 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.67%)
TPLP 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
TREET 21.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.1%)
TRG 137.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
UNITY 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.51%)
WAVES 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 6.3 (0.15%)
BR30 15,350 Increased By 10.3 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,698 Increased By 46.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,402 Increased By 22.3 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dubai bourse rises in a choppy trade; Abu Dhabi extends losses

Reuters Published 09 Dec, 2022 05:21pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

Dubai’s stock market, in a choppy trade, ended higher on Friday ahead of the U.S. Federeal Reserve meeting next week, while the Abu Dhabi index extended losses for a fourth session on price corrections.

Fed policymakers meet next week and are likely to announce a 50 basis point hike in the U.S. central bank’s lending rate, while indicating a slower pace of future rate hikes.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, have their currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar and follow the Fed’s policy moves closely, exposing the region to a direct impact from monetary tightening in the world’s largest economy.

The main share index in Dubai added in a volatile trade added 0.3%, ending three sessions of losses, helped by a 1.7% fall in utility firm Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.

The Dubai bourse remained volatile while traders remained cautious ahead of the Fed’s meeting, Robert Woolfe, COO at Emporium Capital, said.

“In the meantime, the main index could stay around current levels.”

Separately, the United Arab Emirates issued a decree-law imposing a corporate tax at a 9% rate for taxable business income exceeding AED 375,000 ($102,000).

Qatar bourse leads declines in Gulf on volatile oil, hawkish Fed fears

The tax will apply to all firms from June. 1 next year, it added. In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.2%, with the counrty’s biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank losing 0.8%.

The index - which touched its record peak in mid-November - posted a second weekly loss of 6%.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - were stable but both benchmarks were headed for a weekly loss on worries over weak economic outlooks in China, Europe and the United States weighing on oil demand.

Brent crude futures contract was set for weekly loss of around 10%, its worst weekly drop in percentage terms since August.

===================================
 ABU DHABI     fell 0.2% to 10,252
 DUBAI         rose 0.3% to 3,325
===================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

1000 characters

Dubai bourse rises in a choppy trade; Abu Dhabi extends losses

Rupee depreciation continues, settles at 224.4 against US dollar

BHC orders to quash all FIRs registered against PTI's Azam Swati

Pakistan Refinery says will shut down for 'approximately 20 days'

China’s Xi meets Arab leaders on ‘milestone’ Saudi trip

Oil set for 10% weekly drop as demand worries dominate

Gas production at desired delivery pressure: Mari signs agreement with fertiliser companies

England 281 all out as Pakistan’s Abrar takes seven on debut

Electricity bills: PD says doesn’t want to manage tax, surcharge collection

Forex reserves fall to $6.7bn on repayments

CARs: ADB lists barriers to trade flows

Read more stories